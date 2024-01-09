Makar Sankranti: 7 Bollywood movies that feature Kite flying festival

Entertainment
Makar Sankranti, heralding the sun's shift into Capricorn, resonates joy. Films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Kai Po Che!' weave festive traditions into compelling narratives
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this film doesn't specifically focus on Makar Sankranti, but it includes a Makar Sankranti celebration scene as part of the overall narrative
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this film features a Makar Sankranti celebration scene with kite flying. The movie addresses social issues
Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Ram-Leela has a vibrant song sequence titled Nagada Sang Dhol
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, 'Raees' features a popular song titled "Udi Udi Jaye," which is centered around the celebration of Uttarayan
Directed by Prashant Bhargava, this film is set against the backdrop of the kite festival in Ahmedabad during Uttarayan
This film, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel 'The 3 Mistakes of My Life,' revolves around friendship, dreams, and the festival of Makar Sankranti
This romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali features a beautiful kite-flying sequence during the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat