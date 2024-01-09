Entertainment

Makar Sankranti: 7 Bollywood movies that feature Kite flying festival

Makar Sankranti, heralding the sun's shift into Capricorn, resonates joy. Films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Kai Po Che!' weave festive traditions into compelling narratives

Image credits: IMDb

Vivah

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this film doesn't specifically focus on Makar Sankranti, but it includes a Makar Sankranti celebration scene as part of the overall narrative

Image credits: IMDb

Lahu Ke Do Rang

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this film features a Makar Sankranti celebration scene with kite flying. The movie addresses social issues

Image credits: IMDb

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Ram-Leela has a vibrant song sequence titled Nagada Sang Dhol

Image credits: IMDb

Raees

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, 'Raees' features a popular song titled "Udi Udi Jaye," which is centered around the celebration of Uttarayan

Image credits: IMDb

Patang

Directed by Prashant Bhargava, this film is set against the backdrop of the kite festival in Ahmedabad during Uttarayan

Image credits: IMDb

Kai Po Che

This film, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel 'The 3 Mistakes of My Life,' revolves around friendship, dreams, and the festival of Makar Sankranti

Image credits: IMDb

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali features a beautiful kite-flying sequence during the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One