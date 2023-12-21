Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7: Winner Pallavi Prashanth arrested in Hyderabad; here's why

    According to Hyderabad Police, Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth was arrested on Wednesday (December 20) in connection with the vandalism events that occurred in the city on Sunday night after he was crowned the show's winner.

    Pallavi Prashanth, the season 7 winner of Bigg Boss Telugu, was detained on Wednesday in connection with the vandalism events that occurred in Hyderabad on Sunday night after he was named the winner of the reality programme, according to police. Prashanth and his brother Mahaveer were arrested at their home in Kolgur village, Gajwel mandal, Siddipet district.

    They were taken to Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills police station, where a case was opened in connection with the occurrences that transpired on the night of December 16 near Annapurna Studio.

    Bigg Boss finalists' fans went on a frenzy as the winner's name was revealed on Sunday night. They screamed slogans and vandalised automobiles leaving the studio, including the participants'.

    They also caused damage to six Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses, a police car, and many private automobiles.

    Runner-up The incident also damaged Amardeep Chowdary's automobile, although he escaped unharmed. To put the scene under control, police had to use force. Police had filed charges against Prashanth and his supporters after he held a gathering despite being warned not to.

    Authorities are also examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the disturbance. Another complaint was filed for the destruction of six RTC buses and three private automobiles.

    Prashanth's fans celebrated immediately after the winner was announced, while Amardeep's supporters denounced the ruling. As a result, the two groups clashed.

    Pallavi Prashanth, meanwhile, not only won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 but earned a cash award of Rs 35 lakh.

