Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Know Shakeela's fee for her per week stay on Nagarjuna Akkineni's reality show

    For the second week in a row, the popular South Indian Shakeela has been evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 7’s house. Shakeela was in danger around the second week’s play and ended up leaving the show on Sunday. 

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Know Shakeela's fee for her per week stay on Nagarjuna Akkineni's reality show RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Shakeela is one of the reality show contestants who will be remembered by Telugu fans for a long time, probably forever. The actress, who wanted to return to the entertainment world, jumped at the chance to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu. She walked inside the house full of optimism and hope. She quickly became everyone's favourite in the home. She made her presence known by telling subtle jokes, acting as a doting mom to the other housemates, and having fun. Shakeela had to quit the game show prematurely owing to a single nomination placed against her by Yawar.

    At the end of the second Sunday's Funday broadcast, Shakeela was declared as an eliminated participant. She and Tasty Teja were the final two eliminated, and Tasty Teja was rescued.

    Shakeela's Fee for Bigg Boss Telugu 7 
    Regarding pay, it has been reported that Shakeela was contracted for about Rs 3.5 Lakh per week for her involvement in the programme. According to this report, she received around Rs 7 lakh in salary for her two weeks in the Bigg Boss 7 Telugu house.

    Priyanka Jain, Sivaji, Yawar, Shakeela, Damini, Subhashree Rayaguru, Aata Sandeep, Shobha Shetty, Tasty Teja, Dr Gautham Krishna, Kiran Rathore, Pallavi Prashanth, Amardeep Chowdary, and Rathika are the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 participants. Kiran Rathore and Shakeela had already departed. 

    Stay tuned to Star Maa on weekends at 9 p.m. and weekdays at 9.30 p.m. to watch Bigg Boss 7 Telugu episodes. On weekends, the contestant elimination programme will be place. All programme episodes are available to view online via digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar.

     

     

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna: When and where to watch Aju Varghese starrer movie on OTT; Know details rkn

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna: When and where to watch Aju Varghese starrer movie on OTT; Know details

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Get into the celebrations with these grooving Bollywood songs ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Get into the celebrations with these grooving Bollywood songs

    Video Swara Bhasker's baby shower with husband Fahad Ahmad and family RBA

    Video: Swara Bhasker's baby shower with husband Fahad Ahmad and family

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA during music concert in Omaha goes viral; watch RBA

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA during music concert in Omaha goes viral; watch

    Is Zareen Khan in trouble? Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against actress in cheating case RBA

    Is Zareen Khan in trouble? Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against actress in cheating case

    Recent Stories

    iOS 17 to roll out today At what time will it release in India Check eligible devices features more gcw

    iOS 17 to roll out today: At what time will it release in India? Check eligible devices, features & more

    RDX to Kurup: 7 films that entered Rs 50 crore club in Malayalam rkn

    RDX to Kurup: 7 films that entered Rs 50 crore club in Malayalam

    Earth Mars: 8 planets and their distance from Sun ATG

    Earth Mars: 8 planets and their distance from Sun

    PM Modi addresses media ahead of parliament special session highlights gcw

    Short session but 'historic' in scope, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Special Session

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Why did Mohammed Siraj bowl only 7 overs in the Final? Rohit Sharma reveals trainer's message osf

    Asia Cup 2023 final: Rohit Sharma reveals why Mohammed Siraj bowled only 7 overs against Sri Lanka

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon