Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Glance at contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted reality show

The most awaited reality show, the biggest in Telugu television history, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 went on air and was unveiled amid sky-high expectations. The premiere started on September 3 at 7 p.m. with many entertainment and surprises.

The much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 has hit our television screens. But, this time, it’s bigger and better than ever before. With a myriad and intriguing mixture of contestants, the show promises to be a rollercoaster ride filled with drama, emotions, and entertainment. Nagarjuna, the globally loved Tollywood superstar, is hosting this exciting and diverse new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 7. The contestants have a diverse range and are from multiple streams. Let us have a detailed and in-depth glance at the contestants for this season of the much-popular and controversial reality show.

ALSO READ: Kushi box office collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film crosses Rs 51 crore globally

1. Priyanka Jain:

Television actress Priyanka Jain, who acted in Mouna Raagam and Janaki Kalaganaledu, is the first contestant of this season.

2. Sivaji:

Sivaji is a well-known face in the Telugu film industry who needs no introduction.

3. Damini Bhatla:

This singer has sung the popular song, Pachabottesina, in Baahubali and also gave vocals to Dhamm Dhamm from the film Konda Polam, for which Chandrabose got a National Award recently.

4. Prince Yawar:

He is a model and fitness freak from Kolkata who has made a career in Hyderabad.

5. Subashree Rayaguru:

This contestant is a Lawyer-turned-actress. She is a bright student in her family and pursued Law. But for her interest in acting and dance, she worked for opportunities in the industry.

6. Shakeela:

She is a well-known household name in Telugu cinema who needs no introduction to audiences.

7. Aata Sandeep:

Choreographer-turned-actor Aata Sandeep, who rose to popularity and fame by participating in the Aata dance reality show, is part of the Bigg Boss Telugu 7. He entered the house with high hopes to win the show as the seventh contestant.

8. Shobha Shetty:

Small-screen actress Shobha Shetty made her grand reality show debut. She is the eighth contestant of the Bigg Boss Telugu 7. She is the infamous Monitha from the epic soap opera Karthika Deepam.

9. Tasty Teja:

YouTuber and Jabardasth comedian Tasty Teja, who does movie promotions with the stars of the south-Indian film industries for their films while eating food, entered as the ninth housemate.

10. Rathika Rose:

Rathika is an actress and social media influencer. She wants to reach out to more people through Bigg Boss Telugu 7 and become more popular. She is the tenth contestant.

11. Dr. Gautham Krishna:

Dr Gautham always wanted to become an actor but could not pursue his interest due to lack of support from his parents. He, however, made his debut with the movie Akasa Veedhilo. He entered the house with confidence as Nagarjuna conferred a task upon him.

12. Kiran Rathore:

Actress Kiran Rathore is a renowned face in Tollywood. She acted in several south-Indian films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. She has been missing in action for a while in the Southern film industry. She exuded confidence in learning Telugu and becoming Telugu fans' favourite through the game show.

13. Pallavi Prashanth:

He is a popular YouTuber who wanted to be a part of the show for a long time.

14. Amardeep:

Television actor Amardeep Chowdary, known for playing Rama in Janaki Kalaganaledu, is the 14th contestant of the Bigg Boss Telugu 7. He was the first contestant to have been rumoured to be part of the show after Bigg Boss Telugu 6 concluded.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 will stream at 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 p.m. on weekends on Star MAA. It will digitally stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrashekhar's new letter to Jacqueline Fernandez mentions Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan song