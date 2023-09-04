Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi box office collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film crosses Rs 51 crore globally

    Kushi box office report: The worldwide gross for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's latest film 'Kushi' is getting closer to Rs 75 crore. In only two days, the film grossed Rs 51 crore worldwide.

    'Kushi,' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, is doing well in theatres following a strong start. On its first Sunday (September 3), the film grossed Rs 11 crore net in India. The film is on its way to earning Rs 75 crore worldwide, and it is expected to do so over the next few days. Besides the Indian market, 'Kushi' is doing remarkably well in the United States. On September 1, 'Kushi' was released in theatres globally in five languages. Shiva Nirvana's film garnered mixed reviews from reviewers and spectators alike.

    According to Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production house, 'Kushi' has already surpassed Rs 50 crore in its first two days of release.

    Here's the link to the post:


    'Kushi' is projected to have generated Rs 11 crore net in India on its third day (September 3). This is somewhat higher than the film's total on September 2. The three-day total collection in India is currently Rs 36.15 crore. On September 3, the film had a 51.46 percent occupancy rate.

    About Kushi:
    Shiva Nirvana's 'Kushi' is a romantic comedy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In supporting parts, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, and Rahul Ramakrishna. Mythri Movie Makers is in charge of the film's production. The technical team includes composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematographer Murali G, and editor Prawin Pudi.

