The wait is finally over for reality TV fans as Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 returns with a brand-new twist and the ever-charming Vijay Sethupathi as host. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to catch the drama unfold live.

The enthusiasm is heightened as Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 returns to screens in October. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi once again has taken over the hosting duties. Known for his calm yet commanding on-screen personality, Vijay is going to add a whole new twist to the successful reality series that has captured the hearts of Tamil audiences for years.

When the show is premiering and in what channel

The launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be on grand scale and will be on October 5, 2025, kicking off what promises to be yet another season full of drama, strategies, and entertainment. Star Vijay TV will exclusively air the series, and new episodes will deliver every evening.

For that portion of the viewers who prefer streaming, all that taste fully would be available live and on-demand on Disney+ Hotstar (JioHotstar). Alternatively, one can also tune in into the same platform for the 24x7 live feed that ties them to actual moments in the Bigg Boss house, an option that has become fast gaining popularity among real show fans.

Timing of Show and Format

The grand premiere will be broadcast at 6 PM IST along with the grand house reveal, introduction of the celebrities, and the trademark welcome speech from Vijay Sethupathi in store. The daily episodes will follow on the same time slot as above in the evening, while weekend formats are reserved for elimination performances and candid moments with host and contestants.

Of course, the format will revisit that much familiar territory — putting contestants from various walks of life, cinema, television, social media, and sports, under one roof in Bigg Boss, with constant eyes watching them. Every week there are new tasks, nominations, and evictions, and the audience is the real player through its votes.

What Is New This Season

In Season 9, Bigg Boss promises a whole new experience regarding a revamped Bigg Boss house, which will be furnished with bright new themes and interaction-worthy spaces. From a striking entrance to an upgraded confession room, each corner displays creativity and drama. Surprise new rules and unexpected guest appearances have been hinted at by the producers to keep even the oldest fans glued.

Vijay Sethupathi as a host has created huge waves for the season publicity. His balanced approach-as-empathetic-yet-assertive is adding depth to an already high-voltage atmosphere of the show. Unlike most hosts of reality television shows, Vijay generally adopts a calm, middle perspective that would give contestants emotional clarity while delivering some harsh words. He connects exceptionally well with both participants and audiences and hence is one of the most powerful anchors to have ever graced the Tamil edition.

Where Can You Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Live

Television: Star Vijay is available on all major DTH and Cable Networks.

OTT Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (available in JioTV or JioCinema integration)

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 really isn't just another season; it's a whole new beginning with Vijay Sethupathi at the helm, new contestants, and an evolved form of entertainment that assures emotional confrontations, witty tasks, and heartwarming moments for audiences both at home and online.