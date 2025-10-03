Image Credit : Instagram

Who is Malti Chahar?

Malti is a model, actor, and content developer. She is also the sister of cricket player Deepak Chahar. She was born on November 15, 1990, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, into a sports-loving family; her cousin, Rahul Chahar, is also a cricket player.

Malti got her start in the entertainment sector by winning beauty pageants. She was a finalist for Femina Miss India 2014 and won the title of Miss Photogenic at Femina Miss India Delhi 2014.