Singer Armaan Malik recently took to social media to call out the makers of Bigg Boss for allegedly portraying his brother Amaal Mallik negatively in edited promos. However, the post didn’t last long, as Armaan soon deleted it.

Singer Armaan Malik recently made headlines after he took to social media to defend his brother Amaal Mallik, who currently stands as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19. The "Butta Bomma" hitmaker voiced his disgust with the promos of the show that portrayed Amaal, accusing the makers of selectively editing clips to make him look bad. But right after his post of condemnation, Armaan deleted the message, raising curiosity among fans regarding the sudden move.

Armaan Mallik Slams Bigg Boss Makers

In reportedly one of his now-deleted posts on X (formerly Twitter), Armaan Malik accused the Bigg Boss production team of deliberately using selective editing to twist situations and show Amaal as the so-called villain of the house. The singer argued that the promos omitted major contextual elements that could have justified Amaal's reactions.

He further argued that the show was unfairly cutting out moments that showed what actually provoked Amaal, and such representations could harm someone’s reputation and peace of mind. His words reflected his frustration and concern for both Amaal as a brother and for anybody who is perhaps aware of the pressures of public life.

Deleted Post Sparks More Curiosity

Armaan's post became a hot topic among fans and disappeared in a matter of hours from his timeline. While he never elaborated on the post deletion, entertainment insiders wonder if this was a strategic move on his part to avoid creating a controversy or such a media debate. Some fans even suggested that perhaps the show's team or even management might have reached out to him privately.

In any case, there was no shortage of screenshots and opinions keeping this matter alive on the Internet. Many praised Armaan for standing up for Amaal, while others urged him to step back and allow the show's audience to judge for themselves.

Background: Amaal's Bigg Boss Journey

Amaal Mallik's sojourn on Bigg Boss 19 has been anything but placid. Being straight-laced, he has found himself at the eye of controversial arguments inside the house. He was recently seen in the promo confronting his co-contestant Abhishek Bajaj, which quite a few viewers feel was edited to depict only Amaal's aggression, thus getting Armaan's ire.

This seems to have triggered Armaan's reaction, for Amaal felt the clip omitted vital events leading up to the altercation. Reality show watchers have often thrown accusations at Bigg Boss for dramatization of incidents aimed at enhancing viewership, and Armaan's comments have unearthed this age-old debate yet again.