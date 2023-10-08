Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss season 10: Drone Pratap seen on Bigg Boss stage, will he enter house?

    Formerly renowned figure Drone Pratap, known for motivational speeches but facing credibility issues over drone manufacturing claims, resurfaces on "Bigg Boss" along with Bullet Prakash's sons. Audience vote will determine their entry into the house. The new season features a larger house near Bengaluru and innovative 24-hour live streaming on Jio Cinema.

    Bigg Boss season 10: Drone Pratap seen on Bigg Boss stage, will he enter house? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Drone Pratap, a once well-known figure in Karnataka, has resurfaced on the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" after facing controversy. In the past, many parents scolded their children by mentioning his name, while others found inspiration in his words. Pratap was known for his motivational speeches, which even experts and geniuses in various fields respected.

    However, the credibility of Pratap's claims about drone manufacturing came into question, leading to several cases being filed against him. After a period of laying low, Pratap has now made an appearance on the stage of "Bigg Boss."

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Rakshit Shetty's dog 'Charlie' to enter Kichcha Sudeep's reality show; read details

    On the same stage, Bullet Prakash's sons Rakshak and Varthur (Hallikar) were also present, and they faced questions from the show's host, Kichcha Sudeep. The selection of contestants from different fields was discussed, with a focus on the trust that people had in Drone Pratap and whether he had deceived them.

    The audience's vote will determine whether these three contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house, and Sudeep mentioned that if they receive less than 40 per cent of the votes, they will be sent home from the stage. The audience is eagerly awaiting the outcome of this decision.

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10: Veteran actor Tennis Krishna, actress Ranjani Raghavan among top contestants

    The grand opening of "Bigg Boss" will be broadcast on the Colors Kannada channel at 6:30 pm today. This season of the show features a brand-new house, different from previous seasons, located near a large banyan tree on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The house covers an impressive 12,000 square feet, making it larger than the houses in other versions of Bigg Boss. Sixteen contestants are set to participate, and fans are excited about what this season will bring.

    The show will air every night at 9:30 p.m., with episodes available for an hour on TV. Additionally, for the first time, "Bigg Boss Kannada" will be available on Jio Cinema, where viewers can watch a 24-hour live broadcast of the happenings inside the house. This marks an innovative move by Bigg Boss, allowing fans to keep up with the latest developments.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gauri Khan turns 53: When Shah Rukh Khan said, "Can live without oxygen but not without Gauri"RKK

    Gauri Khan turns 53: When Shah Rukh Khan said, "Can live without oxygen but not without Gauri" 

    "Go and get the Oscars...": 2018 director Jude Anthany meets Rajinikanth in Kerala rkn

    "Go and get the Oscars...": 2018 director Jude Anthany meets Rajinikanth in Kerala

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding venue revealed, couple to have destination wedding at THIS resort RKK

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding venue revealed, couple to have destination wedding at THIS resort

    Priyanka Chopra keeps silence on Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce; here's why RKK

    Priyanka Chopra keeps silence on Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce; here's why

    Nushrratt Bharuccha is safe! Actress reaches Israel airport, to reach India soon RKK

    Nushrratt Bharuccha is safe! Actress reaches Israel airport, to reach India soon

    Recent Stories

    91st Indian Air Force Day: Iconic Dakota DC-3 VP 905 takes flight

    91st Air Force Day: Iconic Dakota DC-3 VP 905 takes flight (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Pitch invader Jarvo causes stir at Chepauk osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Pitch invader Jarvo causes stir at Chepauk

    Air Force Day: Aakraman to Lalkar-7 Bollywood movies to watch TODAY DPK

    Air Force Day: Aakraman to Lalkar-7 Bollywood movies to watch TODAY

    Delhi to Kolkata 7 top places to visit in October gcw eai

    Delhi to Kolkata: 7 top places to visit in October

    Air India evacuates 10 crew members from Israel, grounds flights till October 14

    Air India evacuates 10 crew members from Israel, grounds flights till October 14

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon