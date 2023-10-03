Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10: Veteran actor Tennis Krishna, actress Ranjani Raghavan among top contestants

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10, a popular reality TV show, is set to premiere on October 8 with host Sudeep. The lineup of contestants includes TV and film actors, singers, influencers, and athletes, promising an exciting season with a luxurious set and 24/7 streaming on Voot Select and broadcasts on Colors Kannada.

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10: Veteran actor Tennis Krishna, actress Ranjani Raghavan among top contestants vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Bigg Boss, a renowned reality TV show where contestants live in isolation while being continuously monitored, is gearing up for its 10th season in Kannada. The show, known for its popularity in India, is set to premiere on October 8, with the iconic host, Sudeep, returning once again.

    The contestants for this season have been unveiled, and the lineup includes TV actress Namrata Gowda, film actress Roopa Rayappa of 'KGF' fame, TV actress Ranjani Raghavan, singer and actress Varsha Kaveri, social media influencer Bindu Gowda, singer and actress Rekha Vedavyasa, TikTok star Bhumika Basavaraj, actor and model Rajesh Dhruva, singer and actor Naveen Krishna, actress Asha Bhatt, mimicry artist Mimicry Gopi, actor and comedian Ravi Srivatsa, veteran actor Tennis Krishna, singer and actor Tarun Chandra, famous cricketer Vinay Kumar, and actor Sunil.

    ‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

    The upcoming season promises to be grander than ever, featuring a luxurious new set and a diverse group of contestants from various backgrounds. Additionally, the show will be streamed 24/7 on Voot Select, Viacom18's streaming platform, allowing viewers to watch it live anytime. The main episodes will also be broadcast on Colors Kannada, a leading Kannada television channel.

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 is expected to deliver more twists and turns, making it an eagerly anticipated entertainment event for fans.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lahore 1947 Aamir Khan Sunny Deol Rajkumar Santoshi unite for cinematic spectacle SHG EAI

    Lahore, 1947: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi unite for cinematic spectacle

    OMG 2 OTT release: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer to release online on THIS date ATG

    OMG 2 OTT release: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer to release online on THIS date

    Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner's viral photo from Paris Fashion Week generates online excitement SHG EAI

    Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner's viral photo from Paris Fashion Week generates online excitement

    Is Urfi Javed secretly engaged in Hindu rituals? Find out about the picture gone viral RKK

    Is Urfi Javed secretly engaged in Hindu rituals? Find out about the picture gone viral

    Thalaivar 170: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier joins the cast of Rajanikanth starrer rkn

    Thalaivar 170: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier joins the cast of Rajanikanth starrer

    Recent Stories

    What is a Super-Earth? Details on 7 such planets ATG EAI

    What is a Super-Earth? Details on 7 such planets

    Cryptocurrency 'rug pull' scam explained: What it is and how to protect yourself snt

    Cryptocurrency's 'rug pull' scam explained: What it is and how to protect yourself

    From hotels to public transport, bedbug infestation plagues Paris as city prepares for 2024 Olympics - WATCH snt

    From hotels to public transport, bedbug infestation plagues Paris as city prepares for 2024 Olympics - WATCH

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Who won the drop test WATCH gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Who won the drop test? (WATCH)

    Lahore 1947 Aamir Khan Sunny Deol Rajkumar Santoshi unite for cinematic spectacle SHG EAI

    Lahore, 1947: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi unite for cinematic spectacle

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon