Bigg Boss OTT: Is Raftaar hinting at featuring Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav in music video?

Rapper Raftaar is reportedly going to feature on this Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He will go with Bigg Boss 13 alum Mahira Sharma to promote their soon-to-be-released Jio Cinema online series Bajao. In a recent interview with the media in Mumbai, he made hints about a potential music video collaboration with current contenders and YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. In the video, Raftaar is seen being solicited by the paparazzi to join Abhishek and Elvish in a music video as soon as they leave the house.

Also Read: From Kartik Aaryan-Shahid Kapoor: Actors who're loved despite failures

“Bilkul ho sakta hai. Dilli NCR." The rapper wore a grey T-shirt with blue jeans. He styled the outfit with a silver watch and a silver chunky chain. He also wore black sunglasses with gold detailing, resembling swimming goggles. he added. The next online series Bajao from Raftaar is directed by Saptaraj Chakraborty and Shiva Varma. The Jio Studios-produced comedy-drama will air on Jio Cinema on August 25. Earlier this week, Raftaar posted the trailer on Instagram.“Bhai tera iss baar gayega bhi aur bajayega bhi 💪" Several musicians like Akriti Kakkar, Yunan, King, Deep Kalsi and Shah Rule took to the comments section to express their excitement and extend their support to Raftaar.

A comic and absurdist spin will be added to the web series' presentation of the Punjabi music scene. Three Punjabi lads will be featured in the television show as they struggle to thrive in a field already crowded with upscale rappers and musicians. Raftaar will take on the role of Babbar, a well-known rapper in the Punjabi music community. The three youths seeking to get into the entertainment world, played by Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Khattar, and Sahil Vaid, are named Ved, Dhaari, and Cookie, respectively. Mahira Sharma and Monalisa, two former contestants on Bigg Boss, will play significant roles in the web series.

Also Read: Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film