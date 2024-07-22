Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik, Chandrika Dixit claim makers are biased towards Sana Makbul for THIS reason

    Payal Malik revealed that she sent numerous clothing to her husband, Armaan Malik, and his second wife, Kritika Malik. They did not, however, receive the clothing since the makers did not pass them on. 

    Bigg Boss OTT 3's grand finale is just two weeks away, and fans are eager to find out who will win the season. In the most recent elimination round, the Vada Pav Girl, aka Chandrika Dixit, was ousted from the show. She recently reunited with her co-contestant, Payal Malik, after exiting the competition. The YouTuber shared a vlog of their encounter, in which they discussed how the makers were biased against Sana Makbul. In her recent vlog, Payal Malik revealed that she sent numerous clothing to her husband, Armaan Malik, and his second wife, Kritika Malik. They did not, however, receive the clothing since the makers did not pass them on. Payal Malik questioned Chandrika about why Sana Makbul had received the garments while no one else had.

    To this, Chandrika Dixit responded that the producers are favoring one contender while ignoring the others. She encouraged the show's creators to treat everyone equally, noting that she did not receive her clothes while inside the house. The Vada Pav Girl stated that only one contender was receiving truckloads of clothing. Talking about it, Chandrika Dixit stated that she believes Armaan Malik's luggage was also kept outside the BB house. She further said that the makers did not send the garments inside because they wanted the participants to lose their cool. 

    Payal Malik is reportedly planning a special appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3 to support her husband, Armaan Malik, and her co-wife, Kritika Malik. Amid rumors that Payal was about to divorce Armaan, the post implied that she would manufacture drama on the show. Sai Ketan Rao's mother, Sana Sultan's mother, and Sana Makbul's friend have reportedly been invited to appear on the show.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants 

    The show currently has Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and wildcard Adnaan Shaikh. Anil Kapoor hosts the show, which streams on JioCinema.

