'We do not have...', Kiran Rao is 'Happy' after divorce with Aamir Khan; Read more

Kiran Rao acknowledged that ending her 15-year marriage with Aamir Khan was challenging for both of them

Kiran Rao recently shared her feelings about her divorce from Aamir Khan, stating that while the decision was challenging, it ultimately brought her happiness. The couple announced their intention to separate in July 2021. Rao mentioned in an interview with Faye D’Souza that redefining relationships is important as people change over time. She felt that the divorce would bring her happiness, which it has.

The 'Laapataa Ladies' director recalled that before her relationship with Aamir, she had enjoyed her independence despite experiencing loneliness. Now, with her son Azad, she no longer feels lonely. She acknowledged that loneliness is a common concern for those who get divorced or lose a partner, but she felt supported by both her family and Aamir’s family. She described the divorce as a positive experience.

Admitting that ending their 15-year marriage was difficult, Rao revealed that Aamir took some time to adjust emotionally and mentally. She believed she would cope with the divorce because she desired more independent time for herself.

Rao concluded by emphasizing that despite their separation, their relationship remains strong and is not defined by a piece of paper. She highlighted the love, respect, shared history, laughter, and ideology that continue to bond them. Rao expressed confidence that their partnership would endure despite the divorce.

