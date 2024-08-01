Bigg Boss OTT 3: Not Kritika Malik! Armaan Malik wants THIS contestant to win the show

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing the end of its run, with the finale scheduled for August 2, 2024. Anil Kapoor presented the show with intriguing drama and plot twists. The entire nation is eager to watch who will win the controversial reality program and receive the winning trophy and Rs. 25 lakh. Armaan Malik, the most recent contestant to be eliminated from the competition, has announced who he wants to win.

Armaan Malik wants Ranvir Shorey to win

Following the eviction of Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria, five competitors are now competing for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy. The top five contestants are Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Naezy. Armaan Malik's wife, Kritika, is still on the show, and he was asked who he thinks should win. To everyone's surprise, Armaan used Ranvir Shorey's name and stated that he wanted the actor to lift the trophy.

Earlier, a press conference was conducted in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, with journalists interrogating Armaan and Kritika about their personal lives on the program. During the conversation, Armaan was asked about his biological needs with his wives, Payal and Kritika, and how he handles them. In response, Armaan remarked that he had become accustomed to it and joked that it depends on the mood, whenever we want to do it with whoever, they do it.

Also read: Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims

Armaan Malik and his Bigg Boss adventure

Armaan Malik drew criticism from netizens on Day 1 of his Bigg Boss adventure. He was chastised for advocating polygamy on the show when he appeared with his two wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Armaan also made news after he smacked Vishal Pandey as he made statements against his 2nd wife Kritika.

Latest Videos