Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Not Kritika Malik! Armaan Malik wants THIS contestant to win the show

    Bigg Boss OTT 3's finale is scheduled for August 2, 2024, and the winner will receive the winning trophy and Rs. 25 lakh.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Not Kritika Malik! Armaan Malik wants THIS contestant to win the show RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing the end of its run, with the finale scheduled for August 2, 2024. Anil Kapoor presented the show with intriguing drama and plot twists. The entire nation is eager to watch who will win the controversial reality program and receive the winning trophy and Rs. 25 lakh. Armaan Malik, the most recent contestant to be eliminated from the competition, has announced who he wants to win.

    Armaan Malik wants Ranvir Shorey to win

    Following the eviction of Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria, five competitors are now competing for the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy. The top five contestants are Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Naezy. Armaan Malik's wife, Kritika, is still on the show, and he was asked who he thinks should win. To everyone's surprise, Armaan used Ranvir Shorey's name and stated that he wanted the actor to lift the trophy.

    Earlier, a press conference was conducted in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, with journalists interrogating Armaan and Kritika about their personal lives on the program. During the conversation, Armaan was asked about his biological needs with his wives, Payal and Kritika, and how he handles them. In response, Armaan remarked that he had become accustomed to it and joked that it depends on the mood, whenever we want to do it with whoever, they do it.

    Also read: Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims

    Armaan Malik and his Bigg Boss adventure

    Armaan Malik drew criticism from netizens on Day 1 of his Bigg Boss adventure. He was chastised for advocating polygamy on the show when he appeared with his two wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Armaan also made news after he smacked Vishal Pandey as he made statements against his 2nd wife Kritika.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims RBA

    Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims

    CBFC orders changes in Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh', instructs filmmakers to beep words RKK

    CBFC orders changes in Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh', instructs filmmakers to beep words

    Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Bhushan' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on ATG

    'Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Banrakas' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 RKK

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

    Video Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employee RBA

    Video: Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employ

    Recent Stories

    leave lebanon India issues advisory to its nationals over potential threats after Israel attacks anr

    ‘Leave Lebanon': India issues advisory to its nationals over ‘potential threats’ after Israel attacks

    Modern transperant and hassle free selection process of Agniveer recruitment vkp

    Modern, transperant and hassle-free selection process of Agniveer recruitment

    5 grooming mistakes men should avoid during monsoon RKK

    6 grooming mistakes men should avoid during monsoon

    Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims RBA

    Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims

    Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended again; Here's why vkp

    Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended again; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon