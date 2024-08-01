Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims

After Chiyaan Vikram, many South stars like Suriya, Karthi, Jyotika, and Rashmika Mandanna contributed money to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to assist victims of the Wayanad landslide. Many celebrities offered support for people touched by the tragedy.

Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, and Rashmika Mandanna are among the actors who have contributed money to the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund to assist victims of the Wayanad landslip disaster in Kerala. While Suriya, Karthi, and Jyotika jointly gave Rs 50 lakh, the 'Animal' star contributed Rs 10 lakh. The death toll from the Wayanad landslides has increased to 256, while over 200 others remain missing.

A few hours ago, Suriya said he was heartbroken seeing people suffering in Wayanad. In his post on X, he wrote, "#WayanadLandslide my thoughts and prayers with the families..Heartbreaking..! Respects to all member of Government agencies and people on the field helping the families with the rescue operations (sic)."

.#WayanadLandslide my thoughts and prayers with the families.. Heartbreaking..! Respects to all members of Government agencies and people on the field helping the families with rescue operations 🙏🏼 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 31, 2024

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna posted stories on her Instagram to express her sorrow. She wrote, "I saw this, and it broke my heart. I am so so sorry. This is terrible! Prayers to the families (sic)," with a folded-hands emoji.

On July 31, Chiyaan Vikram contributed Rs 20 lakh to the Chief Minister Distress Fund to assist the victims. Many Malayalam stars, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Nikhila Vimal, Basil Joseph, and Malavika Mohanan, have urged people to assist the victims in every way possible.

Pained by the sad news of the devastation caused by the recent landslide in Kerala's #Wayanad district that left over 150 people dead, 197 injured and several others missing, Actor @chiyaan today donated a sum of Rs 20 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.… pic.twitter.com/mxb7O7YSSN — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) July 31, 2024

About Wayanad landslide

Kerala is now in upheaval after three landslides occurred in the Wayanad district as a result of heavy rains in the mountainous districts. The district's Mundakkai, Choormala, Attamal, and Noolpuzha villages were the most severely damaged by landslides. According to the most recent statistics, at least 256 people have died and nearly 200 have been wounded, said Health Minister Veena George.

Also, an extra tight hug to my malayali friends in Wayanad. I have a lot of friends & family in Wayanad and it’s been scary witnessing everything that’s happening.

We have been helping remotely with relief activities in whatever ways we can.

Praying for everyone missing and… — Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) July 31, 2024

As the rescue efforts begin their third day, the army has recovered around 1,000 individuals, with 220 still missing. Over 1,000 individuals are involved in the rescue effort, working day and night to locate survivors.

