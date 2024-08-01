Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims

    After Chiyaan Vikram, many South stars like Suriya, Karthi, Jyotika, and Rashmika Mandanna contributed money to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to assist victims of the Wayanad landslide. Many celebrities offered support for people touched by the tragedy.

    Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, and Rashmika Mandanna are among the actors who have contributed money to the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund to assist victims of the Wayanad landslip disaster in Kerala. While Suriya, Karthi, and Jyotika jointly gave Rs 50 lakh, the 'Animal' star contributed Rs 10 lakh. The death toll from the Wayanad landslides has increased to 256, while over 200 others remain missing.

    A few hours ago, Suriya said he was heartbroken seeing people suffering in Wayanad. In his post on X, he wrote, "#WayanadLandslide my thoughts and prayers with the families..Heartbreaking..! Respects to all member of Government agencies and people on the field helping the families with the rescue operations (sic)."

    Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna posted stories on her Instagram to express her sorrow. She wrote, "I saw this, and it broke my heart. I am so so sorry. This is terrible! Prayers to the families (sic)," with a folded-hands emoji.

     

    On July 31, Chiyaan Vikram contributed Rs 20 lakh to the Chief Minister Distress Fund to assist the victims. Many Malayalam stars, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Nikhila Vimal, Basil Joseph, and Malavika Mohanan, have urged people to assist the victims in every way possible.

    About Wayanad landslide
    Kerala is now in upheaval after three landslides occurred in the Wayanad district as a result of heavy rains in the mountainous districts. The district's Mundakkai, Choormala, Attamal, and Noolpuzha villages were the most severely damaged by landslides. According to the most recent statistics, at least 256 people have died and nearly 200 have been wounded, said Health Minister Veena George.

    As the rescue efforts begin their third day, the army has recovered around 1,000 individuals, with 220 still missing. Over 1,000 individuals are involved in the rescue effort, working day and night to locate survivors.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBFC orders changes in Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh', instructs filmmakers to beep words RKK

    CBFC orders changes in Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh', instructs filmmakers to beep words

    Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Bhushan' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on ATG

    'Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Banrakas' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 RKK

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

    Video Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employee RBA

    Video: Chiranjeevi slammed for his 'rude behaviour' at airport; star caught on cameras pushing airline employ

    Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film climax video is OUT on social media RBA

    Pushpa 2 LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film climax video is OUT on social media

    Recent Stories

    Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended again; Here's why vkp

    Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended again; Here's why

    Motorola Edge 50 launched in India: 5 reasons why you should BUY it gcw

    Motorola Edge 50 launched in India: 5 reasons why you should BUY it

    7 effective ways to keep your skin healthy during cold weather AJR

    7 effective ways to keep your skin healthy during cold weather

    Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defends rail safety record, accuses Congress of spreading fear AJR

    Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defends rail safety record, accuses Congress of spreading fear

    Are you a Fitness freak? Do's and Don'ts to keep in mind RKK

    Are you a Fitness freak? Do's and Don'ts to keep in mind

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon