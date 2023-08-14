Bigg Boss OTT 2: Youtuber star Abhishek Malhan got hospitalized before 'grand finale'; Know details

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant and renowned YouTuber Abhishek Malhan is not well. He has got hospitalized just before the finale. His sister, Prerna Malhan, took to her social media to inform the fans that her brother is not feeling well.

YouTuber Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan, has made a place for himself in the audience's hearts with his remarkable charisma and phenomenal performance in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Being one of the most streamed reality OTT series at present, this news came in as an unexpected shock for audiences and Panda Gang members. Fans are waiting to know who will win the show and who will get direct entry into Bigg Boss 17. As many await the night of the grand finale, it is said and reported in many outlets that Abhishek is currently unwell and is in hospital.

Yes, you read that right! Taking to her X, formerly known as Twitter, handle on Sunday evening, the younger sister of Abhishek and YouTuber Priyanka Malhan shared an update on his deteriorating health. She informed the fans that he got admitted to the hospital as he is not feeling well. She wrote, "Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he would not be able to perform for you all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery."

Fans immediately took to the comment section of her tweet and wished him a speedy recovery. Many even shared motivating messages as they remembered his brilliant performance on the show. Last week, the YouTuber came under the scrutiny and radar of global icon and host Salman Khan when his housemates heard him say to his mom in the family week how he feels only worthy and deserving enough to win the show. Later, in a conversation with Jad Hadid, he had expressed how he brought his entire YouTube community to watch the show, which left all other housemates irked. However, his fans stood by his statement.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has its finale today. Actress Jiya Shankar got recently evicted from the house on Thursday. Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan are the top 5 contestants who have made it to the grand finale. Currently streaming on Jio Cinema, the show got hosted by global icon Salman Khan.

