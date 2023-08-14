Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pawan Kalyan turns good samaritan, saves police officer from being stamped by massive mob (WATCH VIDEO)

    Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan was seen assisting a police officer who a mob had pushed. With the police officer on his knees, the mob came even closer. The video has quickly gone viral.

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    Pawan Kalyan was spotted assisting a police officer thrown down by a crowd. The video has quickly gone viral. In Hyderabad, Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan was spotted saving a police officer from a group. On Sunday, the actor was seen walking about the city. A large mob met him. While police personnel were sent to assist with crowd control, the crowd looked out of hand, and a police official was knocked down. With the police officer on his knees, the mob came even closer.

    Kalyan was fast to make decisions. Pawan halted his entourage, helped pick up the police officer, and confirmed he was okay before proceeding to his destination, according to a video provided by trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan on microblogging site X, now known as Twitter. Since then, the video has gone viral.

    Fans applauded Kalyan's generosity. "Big big salute Anna," one fan said. "Pawan Kalyan, the Leader," said another.


    Kalyan made headlines lately for his views on the new Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) rules, which supposedly state that only Tamil artistes may work in Tamil films. He stated that such exclusivity might stifle the growth of the Tamil film industry and emphasised the significance of welcoming talent from various regions in order to create excellent films.

    "The Telugu industry thrives because it encourages talent from other regions, such as Sujith Vaassudev from Malayalam, Urvashi Rautela from the North, and Neeta Lulla, whose family migrated to India from Pakistan during Partition (all of these technicians worked on Bro)." When many languages are used in a film, it becomes remarkable. The industry will diminish if we limit it to our language and people. According to the Indian Express, he remarked, "I urge the influential members of the Tamil industry to abandon such thinking and create globally renowned films like RRR."

    The actor will appear professionally in several films, including OG alongside Emraan Hashmi and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
