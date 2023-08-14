Pawan Kalyan turns good samaritan, saves police officer from being stamped by massive mob (WATCH VIDEO)

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan was seen assisting a police officer who a mob had pushed. With the police officer on his knees, the mob came even closer. The video has quickly gone viral.

Kalyan was fast to make decisions. Pawan halted his entourage, helped pick up the police officer, and confirmed he was okay before proceeding to his destination, according to a video provided by trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan on microblogging site X, now known as Twitter. Since then, the video has gone viral.

Fans applauded Kalyan's generosity. "Big big salute Anna," one fan said. "Pawan Kalyan, the Leader," said another.



Kalyan made headlines lately for his views on the new Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) rules, which supposedly state that only Tamil artistes may work in Tamil films. He stated that such exclusivity might stifle the growth of the Tamil film industry and emphasised the significance of welcoming talent from various regions in order to create excellent films.

"The Telugu industry thrives because it encourages talent from other regions, such as Sujith Vaassudev from Malayalam, Urvashi Rautela from the North, and Neeta Lulla, whose family migrated to India from Pakistan during Partition (all of these technicians worked on Bro)." When many languages are used in a film, it becomes remarkable. The industry will diminish if we limit it to our language and people. According to the Indian Express, he remarked, "I urge the influential members of the Tamil industry to abandon such thinking and create globally renowned films like RRR."

The actor will appear professionally in several films, including OG alongside Emraan Hashmi and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.