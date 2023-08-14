Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'OMG 2' box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film garners Rs 43 crores; Know details

    Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam starrer satirical comedy film OMG 2 has released in theatres on August 11. Here's how the film has fared at the box office on Day 3. This week was really favourable for the film, which has gotten so much unconditional love and reviews from audiences and fans for the compelling storyline, phenomenal performances and nuanced acting by all the lead stars in the film.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    A decade after 'OMG', the second instalment of the film, OMG 2, dropped in theatres on August 11. 'OMG 2' clashed with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' in the theatres. Starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, 'OMG 2' has managed a smooth and good run at the ticket windows. On its first weekend, the film collected a whopping Rs 43 crores. This week is proving to be fruitful for Akshay Kumar, who is finally also seeing this unconditional love and response in the film from his fans and audiences after some not-so-good movies within the last year. This week was really favourable for the film, which has gotten so much unconditional love and reviews from audiences and fans for the compelling storyline, phenomenal performances and nuanced acting by all the lead stars in the film.

    The movie has reinstated the permanent fixture and intriguing charm of Akshay Kumar as one of the most loved and bankable global megastars in bollywood. Also, after a long time, the cinephiles and Akshay Kumar fans have loved this movie and given rave reviews and plaudits, for the finesse-filled and remarkable performances of both Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the film.

    Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' was one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. On Day 3, August 13, a Sunday, the film managed to mint Rs 17.50 crores. Hence, its total box office collection now stands at Rs 43.56 crores. Meanwhile, 'OMG 2' had an overall 71.64 per cent occupancy on August 13.

    The film, directed by Amit Rai, features Akshay Kumar in the avatar of Lord Shiva. 'OMG 2' will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. The satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2012 hit film 'OMG- Oh My God!' The film is backed and produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl. Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the creative producer.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
