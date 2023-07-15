Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt publically labels Jiya Shankar as 'toxic'

    While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens are in for a shocking surprise after Jiya and Pooja Bhatt's verbal spat in the episode. Pooja Bhatt has publically labelled Jiya Shankar as toxic.

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has raised the level of entertainment. With a bold and confident aura, she is making her way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with her impactful and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

    Pooja Bhatt is locked into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and entertaining the audience to the fullest with her appearance in the show, and no doubt many of the contestants are targeting her. The filmmaker gets called out and backstabbed by some of her in-house close friends who constantly switch their friendships with her. Despite all this, she is firm on her stand and has a powerful mindset which is getting loved by audiences and viewers who are totally liking the raw side and unfiltered persona of Pooja.

    In the 28th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, there was a heated dispute between Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt. The controversy began after a task when Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev were discussing it. Pooja charged Jiya Shankar with causing groupism in the house by constantly switching her friends. Jiya rejected this claim, stating that she never changes groups. Pooja also said that Jiya would call Avinash wrong one moment and then talk to him pleasingly later. She also mentioned that Jiya would quarrel with Falaq and patch up with her. Pooja claimed that Jiya's actions were unpredictable, like when she originally wanted Jad Hadid to be the captain but ousted him from the captaincy race to make Avinash the captain, citing that she was "paying Avinash back."

