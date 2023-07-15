SAG-AFTRA strike: US premiere of Cillian Murphy's much-awaited sci-fi film Oppenheimer cancelled

The US premiere of Oppenheimer, the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan directorial that features Cillian Murphy in the lead role, has been cancelled amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. The actors joining in this strike with screenwriters and the entire guild of SAG-AFTRA also joining in has given a huge blow to the Hollywood industry.

The union representing Hollywood actors, Screen Actors Guild, also known as the SAG-AFTRA, has officially and formally announced a strike on Thursday, expanding the ongoing biggest-ever standoff between Hollywood workers and studio executives over wages, the use of AI technology and how to divide the profits of the new digital streaming era. It is the most unexpected ever blow to the entire Hollywood entertainment industry it will stand suspended as the actors refuse to return to work with them unless their demands are not complied and met with, by the studio executives, which is an alarming situation.

ALSO READ: SAG: Hollywood stars join in ongoing screenwriters strike in 'biggest shutdown' of industry; Know details

Talking about how the strike resulted in Oppenheimer's US premiere getting cancelled, Noted filmmaker Christopher Nolan directed the much-awaited autobiographical sci-fi thriller film titled Oppenheimer, which is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming projects in world cinema. The movie, which features the nuanced Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy as the central and main character Robert J Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, has received outstanding reviews after its early screenings. The much-awaited project had got slated to have its US premiere on July 17, Monday. But the latest updates suggest that the premiere show got cancelled.

According to the latest reports by a leading Hollywood entertainment portal, production banner Universal Pictures have chosen to cancel the US premiere of Oppenheimer, which was to be kept on July 17, Monday. As per the latest updates, the Red Carpet event, which was supposed to happen before the premiere of the Christopher Nolan directorial, will not happen as planned. But, the Cillian Murphy starrer will continue its screening as planned earlier.

Universal Pictures, in an official statement provided to the portal, has said, "In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of Oppenheimer will not be proceeding with the NY premiere as originally planned and will instead screen the movie to celebrate the crew and craftspeople who contributed to making this landmark film."

ALSO READ: Censor Board to chop off 90% of Diljit Dosanjh’s Ghallughara? Here's what we know