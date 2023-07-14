Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reacts to high-voltage fights between Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhruve

    In the latest episode, abusive comments were passed by Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve against one another. Pooja Bhatt has finally responded to it now and here's what we know.
     

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Actress Pooja Bhatt expressed her dissatisfaction with participant Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, in the most recent episode. Things in the residence became unpleasant due to intense drama and responses from the other residents. Pooja and Bebika Dhurve were observed conversing while sitting down about the significant altercation that occurred between Abhishek and Bebika in the classroom job. Speaking about the incident, Pooja said, "Yesterday in fact when I heard Abhishek yelling that 'ladka hota toh muh tod deta, ladki hai toh izzat de raha hu'. I just paused and there should be no reaction to it. He must have spoken it in rage and I think he is smart enough to realise that he did not sound right." 

    The actress-filmmaker received praise recently for standing up for Akanksha Puri when Jad Hadid referred to the latter as a "bad-kisser." Pooja is renowned for expressing her thoughts and isn't afraid to call things as she sees them. She criticised Abhishek Malhan, also known as "Fukra Insaan," on the most recent episode for body shaming Bebika Dhurve.

    In reference to the former singer and actress Uma Devi Khatri, who acted in comedic parts in the 1950s and 1960s, Abhishek had referred to Bebika Dhurve as Tun Tun. "Mujhe bhi Tun Tun sunna khatakta kyunki jis duniya mein main rehti hoon auraton ko Tun Tun nahi bolte," Pooja said in response. Although I don't like hearing individuals called Tun Tun because no one calls a woman in my home country in that way, I choose to ignore it because I believe that it has a negative aura and won't cause any problems.  However, I decided to disregard it because I thought it might be indicative of the atmosphere here and no one seemed to mind. Bebika replied, "Izzat kahan deta hai woh, he always gets support for his behaviour." Pooja then added, "I don't think that is true, you shouldn't go into this rhetoric Bebika." She further added, "I noticed that in that bad tone and words, he got aggressive and I calmly told him to go ahead and hit me. This is when he got shocked."

    Well, after Bebika made a remark regarding the former's parents, Abhishek and Bebika got into a heated altercation. "Bolna tereko nahi aata," screamed Abhishek, "Badtameez tu hai," "Tere maa baap pe hakk ho na," and "Woh tumhe sabse pehle ghar se bahar kare." If you have a maa baap, then you have a harkaton se sharam aayegi. Badtameez ladki, besharam. Avinash Sachdev then requested that Bebika apologise to Abhishek, but she refused. 

     

