'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale: When and where to watch Salman Khan's popular show

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT is in its last week. Several fan pages informed everyone that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone may appear in the finale.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' premiered on June 17, 2023, with 13 contestants. The programme was originally scheduled for 6 weeks on streaming. The reality programme gained a two-week extension due to viewer reaction. Now the show is ending. Salman Khan will present 'BB OTT2's finale. Here's all you need to know about 'Bigg Boss OTT 2''s finale. When and where to watch 'BB OTT 2' finale. The ultimate finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is August 14, 2023. The reality programme finale is Monday at 9 pm. JioCinema will broadcast the full episode.

The 'BB OTT 2' top five are Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt. The reality programme ousted Jiya Shankar days before the finale. After numerous assignments, supporters are eager to discover who wins the crown—exciting news before the finals. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone may perform with Salman Khan on this particular occasion, according to social media.

You read correctly! Karan Arjun will return on Bigg Boss OTT's finale. According to the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will join Salman Khan for the show's conclusion on August 14. The 3 will enjoy interacting with the TOP 5 contenders on the show. This season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a thrilling ride, sparking debate and grabbing hearts on a massive scale.

The show has certainly become a smash sensation, with fans raving about its thrilling twists and captivating scenes all over the internet. And now, get ready for a blockbuster reveal that will amp up the excitement: the legendary combination of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone will appear in the finale. Prepare to see a flawless alignment of stars as we prepare for an unmatched conclusion, delivering a mesmerising and memorable evening of utter magic on the great stage!

