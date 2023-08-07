Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans witness shocking double eviction of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev

    While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens were in for a shocking surprise as only one week before the finale, makers surprised everyone as Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev got evicted from the show.

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans witness shocking double eviction of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev
    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. All the contestants inside the house are slowly winning the hearts of netizens with their powerful and raw sides that are getting abundant love from their fans and audiences. At present, audiences are totally loving Abhishek, Manisha, Elvish, Jiya, Bebika and Pooja Bhatt's gameplay inside the house. But, Abhishek, Elvish and Manisha have become audiences and fan-favourites off late. These three are making their way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with impactful and impressive performances in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

    Salman Khan shocked ardent fans and audiences with the double elimination announcement on Bigg Boss OTT 2. As the reality show nears its highly-anticipated finale, two strong contestants got evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

    This week, the house witnessed a double elimination, leading to the eviction of two contestants, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev. Prior to this, the nominated contestants were Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid. Ultimately, Manisha and Jiya proved to be the lucky ones, securing their spot in the house, while Jad and Avinash received the least votes, sealing their fate of eviction.

    The emotions ran high within the house, with fellow housemates shedding tears as they bid farewell to the departing contestants. Jiya Shankar took a moment to apologise to Avinash Sachdev, expressing regret for hurting and nominating him in the previous week. In a heartwarming exchange, Avinash hugged her and urged her to stay calm. He reminded her that they had their entire lives to resolve any conflicts.

