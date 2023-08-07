Deepika Padukone on ' Friendship Day' wishes Ranveer Singh in style; read what she shares

Deepika Padukone's Friendship Day wish for her husband, Ranveer Singh was a quote that emphasised the beauty of marrying one's best friend. Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Deepika Padukone shared a quote by N’tima.

On Sunday (Aug 06), the entire world celebrated International Friendship Day. It's that time of year when we tell our friends how much we appreciate them and cement the enduring power of friendship with a friendship band. However, some ties are stronger and more intense than that. And our Bollywood celebrities aren't bashful about admitting it. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's stunning and brilliant wife and closest friend, greeted the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor with a nice birthday greeting.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram stories on Sunday to post a remark by N'tima on the beauty of marrying one's closest friend because that type of love would never fade no matter what. Deepika Padukone's quote, which she tagged Ranveer Singh, reads,

“Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark."

Ranveer recently revealed Deepika's comments to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress and Ranveer Singh watched the film, directed by Karan Johar, last week. While Ranveer had previously released a video of a happy Deepika dancing on What Jhumka to demonstrate her enjoyment of the film, the actor has now confessed that she laughed and sobbed while watching it.

"It was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life to watch the film with Deepika," Ranveer stated at the film's press presentation. It was a Saturday evening. We were sitting in the final row of recliners, enjoying the movie. She was smiling, applauding, whistling, sobbing, and saying 'aww' when she viewed the movie."

Ranveer released a video last Sunday in which he claimed that she appreciated the film. She was also seen in the video performing the hook dance from the song What Jhumka. Later in the video, Ranveer Singh requests that Deepika repeat after him. "Baby, say this is Rocky Randhawa on this side," he continued. Deepika Padukone complied by speaking the sentences in a male tone. Then they both say, "Hi, babes!" "I've loved you since my last life." The two immediately busted out laughing.