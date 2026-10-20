Anup Jalota has urged Salman Khan to apologise to the Bishnoi community for the blackbuck hunting incident, saying it could help end the enmity. His statements come in the aftermath of a shooting near Tiger Shroff's Mumbai home, which injured two.

Anup Jalota, a stalwart Bhajan singer, has conveyed his anguish over the recent dismissal of actor Tiger Shroff. He has strongly stated that Salman Khan should immediately apologise to the Bishnoi people to prevent such incidents in the future. According to Anup Jalota, an apology from Salman to the people affected by the blackbuck hunting scandal is necessary to resolve the lingering antagonism.This saddens me deeply. There is only one way to end this.

"Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community." He emphasised the necessity to address the community's deep hurt, as he had previously said. I've mentioned this before. It is critical that the Bishnoi community, which has been harmed, be apologised to; otherwise, the Bishnoi community will continue to be injured. Those who work with Salman Khan will be hurt, as will their families.

He stated that Salman should make a clear choice to fix the situation. "So, why not make a decisive choice to apologise to the Bishnoi people and put a stop to this? "This is exactly what I want."

The singer's comments come amid increasing tensions following the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood on Sunday evening.

According to accounts, unidentified gunmen approached on a motorbike and opened fire on Tiger's car as he was leaving after a football game.

Tiger fled unharmed, although his driver and a passerby were shot. Both were brought to the hospital and reported to be safe.

Following the event, a social media post and an audio message from persons with alleged ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang appeared, claiming responsibility for the firing.

The notes also allegedly requested that Salman Khan apologise to the Bishnoi community and threatened anyone linked with the star.

For the uninformed, the long-time feud between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi stems from the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident in Rajasthan.

The Bishnoi people regard blackbucks as holy, and the case has been a source of hatred.

Salman has received several threats throughout the years, and a shooting incident was reported outside his Bandra home in April 2024.