A special screening of 'Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam' was held for the Jalgaon Bar Association. His son, Aniket, said lawyers were moved and recalled his father's aim to expose Pakistan's terror network through the 26/11 trial.

A special screening of 'Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam' was organised by the Nyay Vishwas Foundation for members of the Jalgaon Bar Association, drawing a large gathering of lawyers to watch the film documenting the life and professional journey of the renowned Special Public Prosecutor.

Advocate Ujjwal Nikam, who gained global recognition for his role in several high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial, has been widely recognised for his contribution to the prosecution of terrorists and his efforts to bring the facts of terrorism before the world through the judicial process.

Lawyers Moved by Special Screening

Speaking about the screening, Advocate Aniket Ujjwal Nikam, son of Advocate Ujjwal Nikam, said the event was organised especially for members of the Jalgaon Bar Association, of which his father is a member. "A special screening of the film Prahar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam was organised today for the members of the Jalgaon Bar Association, an association of which my father is a member. A large number of lawyers from Jalgaon attended the screening, and as they emerged afterwards, I noticed that many had teary eyes, while others wore expressions of great joy..." he told ANI.

Unmasking Terrorism: The Goal Beyond Conviction

Recalling his father's perspective on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, Aniket Nikam said that his objective went beyond securing the death penalty for Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist captured during the attacks. "He (Ujjwal Nikam) would often emphasise that his goal was not merely to ensure that Kasab faced the gallows; rather, he wanted to expose the forces behind Kasab, Pakistan’s ISI, its military, and the entire terror network, to the world. Through the Kasab case, for the very first time, the reality of Pakistani terrorism was brought to the global stage through a formal judicial process," he added.

About the Film

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, 'Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam' stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is directed by Avinash Arun. The film is currently running in theatres. (ANI)