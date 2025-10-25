Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has heated up after Mohanlal could be seen confronting Nevin over his misconduct involving Shanavas and Anumol. Following a clash that left Shanavas hospitalised, viewers are demanding Nevin’s eviction.

Kochi: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has entered its final stretch with tensions at an all-time high. The twelfth week has been dominated by controversies surrounding Nevin, whose actions, including an alleged assault on Shanavas and pouring water on Anu’s bed have turned him from entertainer to irritant in the eyes of viewers. In the latest weekend promo, host Mohanlal confronts Nevin directly, questioning his behaviour. “What is Nevin’s problem?” asks Mohanlal, before sternly adding, “We accepted your jokes to an extent, but what you did later is unacceptable. I’ll take a call on you.” Nevin appears speechless as viewers flood social media demanding his eviction. Meanwhile, the Ticket to Finale round concluded with Noora emerging victorious after securing 56 points from eight tasks. She has earned immunity for two weeks and a direct spot in the top five. Aryan finished second. Noora expressed her joy, saying she hoped one of the three female contestants would clinch the ticket. There are also questions whether Aryan, who finished second to Noora in the Ticket to Finale tasks, will be evicted by the audience.

Questions Over Shanavas Absence Remain

After being examined by doctors in the confession room and subsequently moved to a hospital, Shanavas never returned to the house to complete the remaining Ticket to Finale competitions. The controversy began with what seemed like a minor dispute over kitchen duties. The kitchen team had accused the vessel team, comprising Shanavas and Anumol, of inadequately cleaning a cooking pot, which Shanavas had refused to wash. The situation escalated when captain Nevin attempted to walk away with a packet of milk, only to have Shanavas block his path. In the ensuing confrontation, Nevin poured milk over Shanavas, though it remained unclear whether physical contact had occurred during the scuffle. Moments later, Shanavas collapsed.

The incident sparked divided reactions both inside and outside the house. Some contestants, including Akbar, reportedly suggested that Shanavas was feigning illness, though they still assisted in getting him medical attention. Bigg Boss issued a final warning to Nevin, emphasizing that rule violations would not be tolerated and that any further physical contact would result in his eviction. The show's intervention underscored that “leaving on his own and being evicted were not the same.” It is unclear whether he would appear in the weekend episode or has been forced to leave the show.