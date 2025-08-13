Adhila's legal action against conversion therapy and abduction of Noora led to their reunion after a court hearing. Three years later, they have made history as the first lesbian couple on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

Thiruvananthapuram: On the morning of May 31, 2022, Adhila finally saw Noora again. The Kerala High Court had just asked them a single question — “Do you want to live together?", and both had answered that they do without hesitation. Minutes later, they walked out side by side, reunited after a week of fear, separation, and unanswered questions. However, the events leading up to that moment had been anything but simple. It began on May 19 when the young couple who were in their early 20s came out to their families. The response was immediate and hostile. Determined to stay together, they sought refuge at the Vanaja Collective in Calicut, a safe space for marginalised communities. But by nightfall, both families had tracked them down. Noora’s relatives were turned away, but Adhila’s managed to persuade everyone, including the shelter staff, that they would care for both women.

Instead, the couple was taken to a relative’s home in Aluva, Ernakulam, where the atmosphere quickly shifted from uneasy tolerance to strict control. Adhila says they were watched constantly, denied privacy, and even kept awake at night to prevent any closeness. Days later, things escalated when Noora’s family forcibly removed her from the house, with Adhila’s own father restraining her from intervening. Adhila’s friend Dhanya, who saw Noora being taken away, told The News Minute in 2022 that Noora’s aunt had said, “She will change once she’s with a man,” and feared sexual abuse and conversion therapy.

What followed was a desperate search, repeated refusals from police to take action, and chilling hints from Noora during a brief, monitored phone call that she was being subjected to conversion therapy, an illegal attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity using coercive, harmful, and unscientific methods. It took a habeas corpus petition to bring Noora before the High Court.

Adhila and Noora's Impact in Bigg Boss Season 7

Three years later, Adhila and Noora entered season 7 of the Bigg Boss house, making history as the first lesbian couple to enter the show. The couple faced hurtful remarks from fellow contestant Aneesh Tharayil, who targeted their upbringing and family ties. The comments left the pair visibly upset, sparking an emotional moment in the house. Host Mohanlal stepped in to call out Aneesh’s intrusive behaviour, acknowledging the distress his words caused and reminding everyone of the challenges the couple has already faced with their families. Following the incident, the couple talked to Aneesh about homophobia and educated him on why his actions was wrong.

It is not just Aneesh whose behaviour has been impacted by Adhila and Noora. Another contestant Sarika KB said that the couple can be taken as an example on love that goes beyond gender. Kalabhavan Sariga admitted that she had been unsure about same-sex relationships before joining the show, but after meeting Adhila and Noora, she said their bond gives her goosebumps and often brings tears to her eyes.

The couple have been nominated for the weekend evictions and will face public scrutiny for the first time, but they have already sparked conversation, challenged stereotypes, and left an undeniable mark on the show’s narrative.