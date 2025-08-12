Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 made history with nearly all contestants nominated in double rounds; mid-week eviction and weekly nominations, leaving only Abhilash safe, setting the stage for intense competition ahead.

For the first time ever in Bigg Boss Malayalam history, almost all contestants found themselves on the nomination list, except for one. This unprecedented event unfolded during the show's second week, where Bigg Boss introduced not one but two separate nomination lists, a rare mid-week eviction process alongside the usual weekly nominations.

On Monday, Bigg Boss surprised viewers and contestants by announcing a mid-week eviction. Each housemate was first given a chance to convince others why they should be safe from eviction. Following this, every contestant nominated six others for this special mid-week list. As a result, Anish, Oneal Sabu, Renu Sudhi, Kalabhavan Sariga, Sharika KB, and Rena Fathima landed on the mid-week nomination list. Bigg Boss revealed that two contestants from this list would be evicted between Tuesday and Thursday based on their performance in upcoming tasks, raising the stakes for the housemates.

Weekly Nominations Follow with Few Exemptions

After the mid-week nominations, the regular weekly nomination process took place. Contestants who were not on the mid-week list, as well as Akbar and Shanavas — who were directly nominated through the 'Bhaagyathinte Panapetti' task — were asked to nominate their fellow housemates. The weekly nominations resulted in Shaitha receiving six votes, Appani Sarath five, while Anumol, Binni, Giselle, and Naveen got four votes each. Aryan and Adil-Noora secured three votes apiece, and Binsiya received two votes, placing them on the weekly nomination list.

Amid this intense nomination round, only one contestant remained off both lists — Abhilash. Bigg Boss himself praised Abhilash for this feat, marking the first time in Bigg Boss Malayalam history that just one contestant was exempt from nominations. This twist has certainly heightened the competition and drama inside the house as eviction days approach.