Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who could leave the show in the first elimination?

The initial nomination process unfolded swiftly in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Within a day of entering the house, contestants exhibited astute judgment of their fellow contestants, resulting in some unexpected outcomes. The power team, endowed with special privileges, decided to nominate Rocky for elimination, citing derogatory comments and disrespectful behavior as the grounds for their decision. Subsequently, the regular nomination process commenced, revealing Jinto, Ratheesh, and Suresh as the contestants who received the maximum number of votes against them.

Rocky even questioned Jinto's aptitude for the game, citing his apparent lack of activity in the house as grounds for criticism. Suresh faced criticism for his alleged lack of involvement in household chores, while Ratheesh faced criticism for his impolite conduct towards women.

In a dramatic turn of events, Bigg Boss announced that eight contestants would be facing elimination this week. The nominated contestants include Saranya, Norah, Sijo, Ansiba, Jinto, Suresh, Ratheesh, and Rocky.

As the first elimination approaches, tensions are palpable within the Bigg Boss house. Contestants are preparing themselves for the potential departure of their fellow housemates, while viewers eagerly anticipate the outcome of the elimination process.

Meanwhile, model and aspiring actor Arjun Syam has been crowned as the first captain of the house. Arjun's victory in the demanding physical task demonstrated his determination and skill and established the tone for the forthcoming competition.

The announcement of the first captaincy task sparked excitement among the contestants, as they competed to assume authority within the house. The task, which required diving into a pool of mud filled with balls to collect as many as possible, proved to be a trial of strength and strategy.