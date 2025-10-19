Asianet has initiated strict legal action against social media accounts leaking Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 eviction details. Mohanlal's show tops TVR ratings over Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada editions.

Kochi (Kerala): Asianet has announced strict legal action in response to the increasing incidents of key information, especially eviction details, from its flagship reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 being leaked on social media before telecast. After receiving numerous complaints from viewers, Bigg Boss host Mohanlal had earlier issued a stern on-air warning during one of the episodes, cautioning those engaged in such unlawful leaks. Despite this warning and the issuance of legal notices, around 25 online platforms, including biggbossmalayalam7 and famecontents, continue to share confidential details in violation of copyright and content protection laws.

Asianet stated that such leaks not only spoil the excitement and suspense for viewers but also devalue the content and disrespect the hard work of the production team. The channel confirmed that it will soon take stringent legal action against all remaining violators to safeguard the integrity and viewing experience of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Tops Ratings

According to data shared by Endemol Shine India, Bigg Boss Malayalam has secured the highest Television Viewership Rating (TVR) with an impressive 12.1, outperforming the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi editions. The Telugu edition follows with a TVR of 11.1, while the Kannada version records 10.9. The Tamil edition, currently hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, stands at 5.61, and the Hindi version holds the lowest rating among all. TVR, or Television Viewership Rating, measures the percentage of the target audience tuning in to a program at a given time. It serves as a key indicator of a show’s popularity, reach, and advertising value within the television industry.