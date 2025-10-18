Image Credit : Colors Kannada

Viewers are eagerly awaiting this week’s Weekend Panchayat episode of Bigg Boss Kannada, as controversies inside the house continue to spark heated discussions. Both audience members and housemates have expressed displeasure over the gameplay of Ashwini Gowda and Jhanvi, while viewers are increasingly showing their support for Rakshita Shetty, who was initially rejected by the other contestants.

Her unexpected rise in popularity has become a key talking point ahead of the episode, adding extra excitement and anticipation for the weekend showdown.