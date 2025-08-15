In a Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 first, a mid-week suspension sent Sharika and Oneal to the dead zone after performance-based tasks, marking a dramatic twist in the ongoing reality show.

In a dramatic and unprecedented twist, Bigg Boss Malayalam introduced its first-ever mid-week eviction — or rather, mid-week suspension, shaking up the house like never before. While initially perceived as a surprise elimination, Bigg Boss clarified that this was not a typical audience-vote-based eviction, but a performance-based suspension, with contestants moving to the mysterious "dead zone."

Six housemates were nominated for the mid-week suspension: Aneesh, Oneal Sabu, Renu Sudhi, Kalabhavan Sariga, Sharika KB, and Rena Fathima. Their fate depended on their performance in two high-stakes tasks.

The first challenge, Kaliyarangu (Playground), showcased the contestants’ creative flair. Interestingly, the nominated housemates played the role of judges while the others competed on their behalf. Anu and Akbar’s team, representing Sariga, emerged as winners, while Sharika’s team failed to follow the rules, earning zero points — a costly mistake.

The second challenge, Kayyookkullvan Karyakaran (The One with Strength is the Doer), was a gripping test of strategy and speed. Unlike the first, this time only the suspended contestants could participate. They had to collect stones representing points from each other’s bowls within a limited time frame. Aneesh played smart, hitting the green buzzer first in both rounds and strategically targeted Oneal Sabu, taking his points both times.

At the end of both tasks, Sharika and Oneal Sabu had the lowest scores. Bigg Boss instructed them to say their goodbyes and walk through the main door to the dead zone, leaving the housemates in shock.

This mid-week twist has not only upped the game’s intensity but also introduced an element of unpredictability to the season. With the dead zone now in play, viewers can only guess what surprises Bigg Boss has in store next.

