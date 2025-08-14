Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 introduced a mid-week eviction twist, replacing audience votes with performance-based suspense, as housemates battled in the Cold War fridge task to secure points and avoid elimination.

The latest season of Bigg Boss Malayalam took an unexpected turn in its second week with the announcement of a mid-week eviction. However, the eviction wasn’t determined by audience votes. Instead, Bigg Boss revealed that the so-called eviction was actually a suspense element; with the final decision resting on contestants’ performances in upcoming tasks.

Six housemates; Anish, Oneal Sabu, Renu Sudhi, Kalabhavan Sariga, Sharika KB, and Rena Fathima — were placed in the mid-week eviction zone. Their fate would be decided purely on how they fared in the challenges ahead.

Cold War Task Brings Surprises and Strategy

The second task tied to the eviction suspense, titled Cold War, was held today. In this challenge, each nominated contestant selected two fellow housemates to compete on their behalf. Anish picked Appani Sarath and Anumol, Renu chose Shaitya and Bincy, Oneal Sabu selected Akbar and Shanavas, Rena Fathima went with Aryan and Jisaila, Sharika KB opted for Binni and Adil, while Kalabhavan Sariga teamed up with Abhilash and Nevin.

The rules were simple, each participant had to fill a refrigerator with as many items as possible. However, the twist came when Bigg Boss announced that only items typically stored in a refrigerator would count. This caused some initial confusion, as several contestants began placing non-refrigerated items, such as bread, inside. Despite the hiccup, the teams adjusted their strategies quickly. Once the final count was made, Oneal Sabu’s team emerged victorious, managing to fit an impressive 47 qualifying items into the fridge. This win earned him 6 points. Rena Fathima’s team followed closely with 5 points, Renu Sudhi earned 4, Anish received 3, Kalabhavan Sariga managed 2, and Sharika KB ended with 1 point. With performances now determining who stays and who goes, the competition in Bigg Boss Malayalam is heating up faster than ever — proving that in this house, strategy and adaptability can make all the difference.