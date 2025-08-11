The first eviction in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 shocked viewers, with Munshi Ranjith leaving and Mohanlal urging them to vote wisely and keep only deserving, entertaining contestants.

The very first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has left the house in shock. Host Mohanlal called Munshi Ranjith to the stage right at the start of the episode, surprising both contestants and viewers. Ranjith bid farewell to his housemates before joining Mohanlal outside, marking an unexpected twist so early in the season.

Eight Contestants Faced Elimination

This season opened with 19 contestants stepping into the Bigg Boss house. For the first eviction, eight names were on the chopping block, Shaitya, Ranjith, Giselle, Nevin, Renu, Aryan, Anumol, and Sharika. The final verdict came from the audience vote, with Mohanlal revealing the result in Sunday’s episode. A promo for the eviction episode, released earlier by the Bigg Boss team, had already stirred up curiosity among fans.

Mohanlal’s Strong Message to Viewers

During the episode, Mohanlal delivered a powerful message urging viewers to vote wisely. Using a thought-provoking metaphor, he said, “Work in the field, wages on the ridge”, stressing that every audience vote is valuable. He warned against blindly following fan armies or PR campaigns and called for the removal of contestants who play it safe without contributing to the show’s entertainment value.

“Only those who provide real content should stay,” Mohanlal asserted. “If you evict strong players and keep the lazy and undeserving ones, you will be the ones who suffer. Don’t later complain that this season wasn’t right.” He reminded viewers that the success of the show depends on their choices: “Only if the audience works with us will the work of seven be complete. Remember that. The ride is on the edge.”

With such a strong start and a bold statement from Mohanlal, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 promises plenty of drama, unexpected twists, and high-voltage entertainment in the days ahead.