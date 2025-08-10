Renu Sudhi's video sparked viewer concerns about information leaks, potentially jeopardizing the show's credibility, as pointed out by Mohanlal.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Mohanlal's first weekend episode in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 had its share of controversy after contestant Renu Sudhi released a video requesting votes for the first week's eviction, sparking social media discussions and raising concerns about the show's credibility. The video suggested that a contestant had communicated with the outside world. Mohanlal began by reading a letter received by Bigg Boss. The letter stated that events happening inside the house were being leaked as videos before being broadcast. Following this, Mohanlal sent three people to inspect the Bigg Boss house. They couldn't find anything, and then Renu Sudhi's actions came to light after the video was played before the contestants.

In the video, Renu Sudhi claimed to be nominated in the first week and asked for votes. Mohanlal questioned how she knew about the nomination beforehand and the appropriateness of pre-recording and posting the video. He mentioned viewers' concerns about potential information leaks and the impact on the show's credibility. The other contestants were visibly shocked. This was an unprecedented incident in the show's history. After Mohanlal's departure, Renu confessed her mistake to the camera, instructed her cousin who manages her YouTube channel not to repeat such actions, and performed a ritualistic offering of ten plantains as a gesture of peace.



Viewers have raised concerns about Renu’s apparent overdramatization, noting her limited participation in tasks to date. She had caused a huge controversy after fellow contestant Akbar referred to her as a septic tank during a game. While a few took his apology at face value and coerced him to be cautious, there were those who felt the harm had already been done. Renu Sudhi remained composed and understood Akbar's explanation but clarified that some statements acquire long-lasting emotional impacts.