Shaitya Santosh, Munshi Ranjith, Giselle Thakral, Renu Sudhi, Nevin George, Aryan Kaduriya, Sarika KB, and Anumol RS are nominated for elimination in the first week.

The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 have begun, and both fans and contestants are anxiously awaiting Mohanlal’s arrival. This week, eight out of the 19 contestants are up for eviction. Shaitya Santosh, Munshi Ranjith, Giselle Thakral, Renu Sudhi, Nevin George, Aryan Kaduriya, Sarika KB, and Anumol RS face the risk of being sent home in the first week. Among them, Shaitya leads with 6 votes, followed by Munshi Ranjith with 5 votes. Renu, Nevin, and Giselle have 4 votes each, Aryan has 3, while Anumol and Sarika KB have 2 votes each.

Munshi Ranjith and Shaitya Santosh are currently at the center of the eviction buzz. Viewers have noted that Munshi has struggled to understand the game’s dynamics, making it hard for him to keep pace. Shaitya, despite her background as a lawyer, has been criticized for not effectively expressing her views in the house. The final decision on who will be evicted is expected to be revealed in tonight’s episode.

Mohanlal visited the house yesterday and addressed key issues among the contestants. He reprimanded Akbar for vulgarizing the nickname task and called out Renu Sudhi for posting a pre-recorded nomination video requesting votes—a controversy that sparked widespread discussion about the show’s credibility. Mohanlal also admonished other contestants for underperforming in tasks. The much-anticipated eviction result will be announced tonight. Who will be the first to leave the Bigg Boss house? Fans will have to wait and watch.