Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 kicks off with intense drama as 8 contestants face nominations in week one, setting the stage for clashes, alliances, and unexpected twists inside the house.

The drama has already begun in the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 house as the first nomination list is out. On the launch day, 19 contestants entered the house, including the much-talked-about lesbian couple Aadila and Noora, who are participating as a single contestant. Just a day after their entry, Bigg Boss wasted no time in kicking off the nomination process, which will be held every Monday.

As per the rules, each contestant was called into the confession room individually to secretly nominate two housemates they wanted to be evicted. The voting was private, and contestants gave their nominations based on their first impressions, strategies, or conflicts from Day 1.

Eight Contestants Nominated in Week One

After collecting all the votes, Bigg Boss announced the final nomination list, which includes eight contestants who received the highest number of nominations. Here are the details:

Shaitya – 6 votes

Munshi Ranjith – 5 votes

Renu Sudhi, Nevin, Jisail – 4 votes each

Aryan – 3 votes

Anumol, Sharika – 2 votes each

As per Bigg Boss rules, the captain of the house cannot be nominated. This week, Aneesh, who shocked everyone by becoming the first captain, is safe from eviction.

With strong personalities and early alliances already forming, the first week promises high-voltage drama. The audience now has the power to decide who stays and who goes. Voting lines are expected to open soon, and fans are already voicing their opinions on social media.

Stay tuned to see how the house dynamics shift after the first nominations of the season