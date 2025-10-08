Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 may continue despite the government sealing its set over rule violations. A viral promo shows a funny bathroom exchange between contestants Dog Satish and Chandraprabha, hinting that the show could soon resume.

Bengaluru: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 might not be over just yet. Although Karnataka government officials recently locked the Bigg Boss house and moved contestants to a resort, a newly released promo by Colors Kannada suggests that the show could resume soon. The promo features light-hearted moments that took place shortly before the authorities sealed the Jollywood Studios set near Bidadi. One particular scene involving contestants Dog Satish and Comedy Khiladigalu fame Chandraprabha has gone viral for its humour.

In the clip, Dog Satish, seated in the Bigg Boss bathroom, laments about the show’s makeup routine. “Will they put monstrous makeup on us again today? They really scare us,” he says, adding, “I won’t let them touch my hair today — I’ll only get a little makeup done on my face.” Chandraprabha teases him in response, “Yes, brother, look at your hair, it’s falling out.” A concerned Satish asks whether his bald spot is visible, prompting Chandraprabha to suggest using Santoor soap for its moisturizer. Laughing, Satish replies, “They call me ‘Santoor Daddy’ in Bengaluru.” Chandraprabha quickly quips, “Are you the Santoor Mom’s husband?”

Clarifying, Satish explains, “Not at all. You’ve seen the ad — the woman looks young, and her child calls her ‘Mommy.’ That’s how she became ‘Santoor Mom.’ Similarly, when people see me with my son, they call me ‘Santoor Daddy.’” Chandraprabha continues to tease him, saying, “Got it, got it — you’re claiming to be her husband.”

Notices Issued Twice

The light exchange occurred just before the Bigg Boss house was shut down. According to officials, Jollywood Studios had failed to comply with multiple notices from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for violating environmental and zoning regulations. Acting on the directive, a team led by the Ramanagara taluk Tahsildar sealed the studio premises. All contestants were then relocated overnight to Eagleton Resort.



Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the board had issued notices twice to the studio where the Bigg Boss programme was being conducted. “No compliance has been observed, leading to action being taken. Additionally, it has been noted that the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is not functioning properly, waste disposal is inadequate, and the generators also lack the necessary permissions,” he said, in a social media post. While the house remains closed, Colors Kannada’s new promo indicates that the season might continue, keeping fans hopeful that Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 will return soon.