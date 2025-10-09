Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 returns to TV and will air as scheduled. Fans can now watch their favourite reality show daily, with contestants back in the house and a new promo released by Colors Kannada.

Bengaluru: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is back on television, bringing a sigh of relief to fans across Karnataka. After days of uncertainty and concern about the show’s continuation, Colors Kannada has confirmed that Bigg Boss will air every weekday from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm, as usual. The temporary halt had left fans disappointed when the Bigg Boss house was suddenly locked, and contestants were shifted from Jollywood Studios to nearby resorts. Viewers were concerned not only about missing the entertainment but also about seeing their favourite host, Kichcha Sudeep. Now, the excitement is palpable as Bigg Boss Season 12 resumes in full swing.

Early this morning, Colors Kannada released a new promotional video for Bigg Boss 12. The promo showcases the Bigg Boss house, including the main gate, hall, kitchen, and bedroom, confirming that the show will continue as planned. Fans across social media expressed their happiness and relief, sharing comments about their excitement to see the contestants return to the house and the continuation of the popular reality show.

The temporary shutdown had caused anxiety among fans and contestants alike. Contestants were initially moved to Eagle Resort after Jollywood Studios faced closure and were subsequently shifted to another resort. With the Bigg Boss house now reopened, contestants have returned home, and fans are thrilled to see the show continue. Many expressed relief that they can still watch Kichcha Sudeep as the host, highlighting his popularity as a key attraction of Bigg Boss Kannada.

The temporary shutdown of Jollywood Studios and Adventures Park in the Bidadi Industrial Area, Bengaluru South District, was prompted by allegations of water pollution and unauthorised operations. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar later instructed that Jollywood Studios be given a chance to rectify the issues. Following compliance with the Pollution Control Board, the studio doors were reopened, allowing Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 to resume. The quick resolution has helped maintain the show’s schedule without further disruption.

With the house reopened and contestants back, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is continuing as normal. The new episodes promise the same drama, excitement, and entertainment that fans have come to expect. Social media has been buzzing with videos of the contestants entering the house again, reigniting anticipation for the coming weeks.

Colors Kannada has successfully reassured viewers that the show’s continuity is secure, and fans can once again enjoy their daily dose of Bigg Boss.