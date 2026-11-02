Shashi Kumar, winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 6, is loving his new role as a dad. He shared a cute video to mark the special occasion. The actor made a heartfelt announcement which has gained lots of attention and well wishes from fans.

Bengaluru: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 winner and popular contemporary farmer Shashi Kumar got married to Swathi on August 7, 2022. The couple is thrilled to become parents soon. Shashi Kumar, who won the trophy in Bigg Boss house during 2018-19, shared a cute baby Shower video on Social media. He won a prize money of Rs 50 lakh but after the taxes he received Rs 36 lakh. Now he has shared the greatest happiness of becoming a father.

Actor's background

Shashi Kumar comes from Chikkaballapur. He is a perfect balance of TV, movies and farming. He has done his agriculture degree from prestigious GKVK in Bengaluru. Post Bigg Boss he has acted in movies like Sugar Factory and Mehabooba. Shashi Kumar is extremely active on Social Media and constantly makes people aware of healthy lifestyle, simple farming tips and modern agricultural techniques.

Who is his wife?

Shashi Kumar's wedding reception was held on August 6, which was the same day the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT 1 show premiered. He also appeared in the curtain raiser episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT 1. His wife Swathi is an engineer from Doddaballapur. Her family has a strong farming background. She does not have any relation to the film industry. Earlier she had mentioned that her goal was to expand the farming business along with Shashi.

Shashi Kumar was chosen by the makers of the reality show because of his farming background. He assured everyone that he will continue farming. Soon he started his own business and also announced a new movie.