Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani were recently spotted exploring a roadside street market ahead of Diwali. A viral video shows the duo browsing festive decorations, catching everyone's attention online.

Businesswoman Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani recently caught everyone's attention after being spotted together at a roadside street market. A video showing the mother-daughter duo exploring Diwali decoration shops has surfaced online and is quickly gaining attention.

Nita Ambani And Isha Ambani Explore Diwali Market

In the viral video, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani can be seen visiting a local street market filled with colourful decorations and festive items ahead of Diwali. The two were reportedly spotted browsing through different shops and checking out the decorations available at the market.

Unlike their usual appearances at high-profile events and luxury gatherings, the mother-daughter duo's casual shopping moment at a roadside market has caught the attention of social media users. The video gives a glimpse of their festive shopping outing as Diwali preparations pick up across the country.

The market appeared to be decorated with several festive items, including colourful decorations that are commonly used to brighten up homes during the festival of lights.

Viral Video Gets Social Media Talking

Soon after the video surfaced, it started circulating across social media platforms. Nita and Isha's appearance together has particularly caught the attention of fans, with many reacting to their unexpected street-shopping outing.

Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, and shopping for decorations, lights and other festive essentials is an important part of the celebrations. From traditional markets to luxury stores, people across the country are busy preparing their homes for the occasion.

The viral clip has offered a glimpse of how even a casual festive shopping visit can become a talking point online when popular personalities like Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani are spotted together.