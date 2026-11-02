Here is the updates on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. Read below to see what happened during the latest episode. From Kanika Mann-Mahhi Conflict to Asif's elimination.

In the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan made his entry in the Bigg Boss house once again. In the latest episode, Kanika Mann question Mahhi Vij's gameplay.

Kanika Mann Calls Mahhi Vij Fake, Questions Her Gameplay

During a talk in the house, the Nagin 7 actress made sure that she expresses her dissatisfaction with Mahhi Vij and her gameplay style in the show. Kanika reportedly calls Mahhi as a fake who only thinks about winning the reality show and nothing more.

From Kanika’s straightforward manner, it is evident that she will not be hesitant about speaking out. She will stand on her own independently and will not tolerate any other person's game define her.

Asif Khan Get Eliminated

In addition to the Kanika-Mahhi conflict, Salman Khan also announced Asif Khan's exit from Bigg Boss 20.

The news brought about a very emotional moment in the house since all the contestants were affected by his elimination. ScoutOP and Yung DSA were among the contestants affected by the announcement.

With Asif Khan already out of the house and tensions rising between Kanika and Mahhi, there will be many more conflicts in the coming episodes.

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