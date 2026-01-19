Gilli Nata, actual name Malavalli Nataraj, was born on April 5, 1996, in Matadapura, Mandya district, Karnataka. She comes from a poor agricultural family. He finished his education there, save for a two-year term at ITI. Before joining Bigg Boss, Gilli Nata rose to prominence on Kannada television and social media platforms.

Gilli Nata's Career According to sources, Gilli relocated to Bengaluru and began working behind the camera as a set assistant. He was also active in cinema art departments and studied a variety of other disciplines. The Bigg Boss winner has already experimented with scriptwriting, short films, and comic sketches, as well as developing his own identity as a performer.