Who is Gilli Nata? Meet Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner who won Rs 50 lakh; Know About His Early Life
Gilli Nata won the award, with Rakshita Shetty taking first place and Ashwini Gowda coming in second. The finale aired on Colours Kannada and was livestreamed on JioHotstar.
Gilli Nata, the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, captured the hearts of people across Karnataka. The season began on September 25 with 24 participants, however only six reached the final stage: Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Kavya Shaiva, Mutant Raghu, and Rakshita Shetty.
The season concluded with Gilli Nata capturing the championship. Let's learn all about the Bigg Boss champion.
Gilli Nata's Early Life
Gilli Nata, actual name Malavalli Nataraj, was born on April 5, 1996, in Matadapura, Mandya district, Karnataka. She comes from a poor agricultural family. He finished his education there, save for a two-year term at ITI. Before joining Bigg Boss, Gilli Nata rose to prominence on Kannada television and social media platforms.
Gilli Nata's Career According to sources, Gilli relocated to Bengaluru and began working behind the camera as a set assistant. He was also active in cinema art departments and studied a variety of other disciplines. The Bigg Boss winner has already experimented with scriptwriting, short films, and comic sketches, as well as developing his own identity as a performer.
He later appeared in Langoti Man (2024), Super Hit, and First Day, First Show (2025). He is usually active on Instagram, where he publishes comedic videos.
Gilli Nata was highly famous among the Kannada-speaking public. In Season 4 of Comedy Kiladigalu, the actor finished as first runner-up. His natural ease in comedic acting has been praised, and his stage presence and comic timing are just superb.
Gilli Nata's connection with Dance Karnataka Dance demonstrated his acting versatility, and he also received the Best Entertainer Award. Gilli Nata also made significant contributions to Darshan's film Devil, and he won Bigg Boss Kannada season 12.
Boss Kannada 12: Prize Money Gilli Nata won the competition and got a reward of Rs 50 lakhs along with a beautiful Maruti Suzuki vehicle.
