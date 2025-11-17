A complaint has been filed with the Women’s Commission against Bigg Boss Kannada 12 contestant Gilli Nata for allegedly touching another female contestant’s clothes on the reality show. Authorities are reviewing the case.

Bengaluru: A formal complaint has been lodged against Gilli Nata, a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. The complaint was filed with the State Women’s Commission, which has subsequently written to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner seeking a review of the matter and appropriate action. The complaint was submitted by an artist named Kushala, who raised concerns about the contestant’s conduct on national television.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Complaint

According to the petition, during an episode of Bigg Boss, which airs on the Colors Kannada channel, Gilli Nata allegedly took clothes belonging to a female contestant, Risha, from the bathroom and threw them outside. The complainant questioned the contestant’s authority to handle another woman’s personal belongings and expressed concern about the message such behaviour sends to society.

Action Requested by the Women’s Commission

The complaint requests that the matter be reviewed in accordance with established rules and that the Bengaluru Police Commissioner take appropriate action. Additionally, the Women’s Commission has asked for a report on the measures taken to be submitted back to the commission. The petition also calls for consideration of whether broadcasting such content is appropriate and urges the channel to take responsibility for the actions of its participants.

Public Concern Over Reality Show Conduct

The incident has sparked debate about ethics and boundaries on reality television, particularly concerning the treatment of women. The complaint highlights the responsibility of show producers to ensure that contestants’ behaviour aligns with social norms and legal standards.