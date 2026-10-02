Chris Hemsworth celebrates his daughter India Rose's first-place win in a bull-riding competition. The 'Thor' actor will also star in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday' alongside Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and a massive ensemble cast.

Actor Chris Hemsworth celebrated the big win for his teen daughter, India Rose, after she took first place in a bull-riding competition on October 1. The 'Thor' actor feels like a "proud" father after his daughter took first place in a bull-riding competition where she was the only girl competing.

Chris shared a clip of her daughter's performance on his Instagram handle, in which she was seen riding a bull while the audience cheered for her. In another video, Chris was seen hugging her daughter, sharing an adorable family moment. "Just wanna say my daughter is a savage. Only girl in the comp and took home the win. Proud moment," wrote Chris Hemsworth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Avengers: Doomsday Details

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth will next be seen in the film 'Avengers: Doomsday ', which is one of the highly awaited movies of this year. The makers recently released a second trailer of 'Avengers: Doomsday' which gave a closer look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and his face-off with some of the biggest heroes in the upcoming film in the Marvel Universe.

The two-minute trailer, unveiled during Disney's D23 fan convention, shows Doctor Doom facing the Fantastic Four, Avengers and X-Men as they prepare to fight the powerful villain, according to Variety. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 18.

The trailer was introduced by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell. It opens with Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, also known as Invisible Woman, warning the heroes about the danger posed by Doom. Chris Evans is also back as Steve Rogers/Captain America, while Hemsworth returns as Thor.

The cast also includes Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

The film will also bring back several actors from Fox's earlier 'X-Men' films. Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier, while Ian McKellen returns as Magneto. James Marsden will play Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer will return as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. (ANI)