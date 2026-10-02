Kantara actor Rishab Shetty has praised Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for his extreme bravery. The pilot managed to open the cockpit door and save hundreds of passengers during a mid-air crisis, even after getting badly injured.

Kantara star Rishab Shetty is totally in awe of Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar. The hero pilot saved hundreds of passengers during a massive mid-air drama. His co-pilot attacked him, but the badly injured captain still managed to land the flight safely. He even spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the whole scary ordeal.

Rishab Shetty took to his Instagram story to praise Captain Smit Machchhar for his guts during the Flydubai flight crisis. The actor pointed out how the pilot put passenger safety above his own life despite bleeding. Rishab wrote, 'A big salute to Captain Smit Machchhar. Even after getting seriously injured, he fought bravely to protect others, valuing their lives over his own. His heroic act saved hundreds of lives. I pray for your speedy recovery. India is proud of you.'

Hero pilot stops the attack

The Flydubai flight was heading from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot suddenly attacked Machchhar. The captain is currently getting treatment at a UAE hospital. Even though he was severely hurt during the mid-air nightmare, he somehow managed to reach the cockpit door. Because of this quick thinking, the crew could make a safe emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Captain explains the horror to PM Modi

Captain Machchhar spoke to PM Narendra Modi over the phone and explained the whole situation. He recalled how his flying experience helped him figure out that the plane was actually going down. He told the PM that he made one "last attempt" to reach the cockpit door while the attack was still happening.

"When I was lying on the floor, I realized the plane was going down. I told myself, 'Smit, this is your last attempt. Do it somehow. The door is right there.' I was taking continuous blows, but I somehow managed to open the door, sir. Then the rest of the crew came in. They played an equal role in this," Machchhar explained to PM Modi.

The captain mentioned that while he definitely wanted to survive, he knew he just could not let the passengers die. "I was telling everyone that I did this to save my own life. But deep down in my mind, I knew I could not let all those people die," he added.

Machchhar told the Prime Minister that he has been flying planes for 17 years and working as a captain for 11 years. PM Modi highly praised his "courage, patience, and presence of mind," noting that his actions saved so many lives. The captain also shared that he was chanting the Hanuman Chalisa to stay calm during the terrifying incident. He mentioned that he regularly chants it with his two-year-old son.

Nationwide praise and health update

Speaking about his health, Machchhar sounded very positive. "I know this is going to be a slow journey. It will take time, but I have a strong belief that I will definitely recover. I will become completely healthy," he said.

Back home, people are celebrating his bravery. Big hoardings with the message "Thank You Captain Smit" have popped up across major traffic junctions in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the 'Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award' for the brave captain. Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, also confirmed that Machchhar is in stable condition and recovering well in the hospital.