The first look poster for Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Dare Devil' has been released. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran with music by Anirudh Ravichander, will see its shooting commence in November 2026. It is produced by Shalini Ajith Kumar.

The makers of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Dare Devil' shared the first look of the actor on Thursday. In a major update regarding Ajith's film, the makers announced that the shooting of the film will begin in November 2026. In the first look poster, Ajith is seen seated on a luxurious red leather wingback chair. The actor is seen sporting a white suit and shirt, with red-tinted sunglasses, a metal wristwatch, and a bracelet. Ajith was seen holding a dice game piece in his hand.

About 'Dare Devil'

Titled 'Dare Devil,' the film marks Ajith's second consecutive collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran and will be produced by Shalini Ajith Kumar under the banner Brave Hearts Production.

Music and Collaborations

Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Bravehearts Production LLP shared the poster on their Instagram handle on Thursday. https://www.instagram.com/p/DdWioZGFNLX/?

'Dare Devil' will also mark Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with Ajith Kumar after 'Vedalam,' 'Vivegam,' and 'Vidaamuyarchi.' Over the years, the composer has delivered several popular albums for the actor, with 'Vedalam' continuing to remain a fan favourite.

More details about the film, including its cast and release date, are yet to be announced. (ANI)