Salman Khan confronts Bigg Boss 20 contestants Kanika Mann, Love Gill, and ScoutOP over their behavior, questioning their hypocrisy, victim-playing, and physical aggression during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan Schools Kanika Mann and Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20 Show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Salman Khan had a lot to say to the contestants during the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Weekend Ka Vaar. From Kanika Mann’s arguments with fellow housemates to ScoutOP’s behaviour during a task, the host questioned several contestants over their actions inside the house.

Kanika Mann and Love Gill were among those who faced some tough questions from Salman. While he called out Kanika for her changing behaviour towards different contestants, he also questioned Love’s friendship with Scout and accused her of playing the victim card during arguments. One of the major discussions during the episode was Kanika’s argument with Qazi Touqeer and Aamrapali Dubey.

The issue began after Scout made a comment about Love’s character while singing ‘Character Dheela Hai’. Qazi objected to the remark and asked Scout to apologise. Although Kanika and Love initially laughed at the comment, Love later took offence and decided to end her friendship with Scout. Salman questioned Kanika for not taking a stand when Scout made the remark about Love. He also pointed out that her reaction towards the situation was different from how she had responded to similar incidents involving other contestants. Calling out her behaviour, Salman said, “When Scout made that ridiculous remark about Love, you were right there, yet you chose not to speak up or take a stand… Kanika, that makes you a hypocrite.”

The discussion soon turned into an argument, with Kanika getting into a heated exchange with Qazi and Aamrapali. As she raised her voice during the conversation, Salman stepped in and warned her against speaking to him in that manner. He told Kanika, “Kanika, do not raise your voice in front of me. Not here at all. I can do the same.” He further added, “Keep your tone and sarcasm to yourself. Lately, you seem to have taken a completely different track from the Kanika who once took offence at Lollipop’s comment, even though it wasn’t intended maliciously. And now, Kanika, will you finally stay quiet?”

Love Gill also came under the host’s scrutiny over her equation with ScoutOP. Salman felt that Scout was being influenced by Love and was not able to see how she was handling situations inside the house. He also accused Love of getting other contestants to support her whenever she got into an argument. Addressing Scout, Salman said, “ScoutOP, you are being overshadowed and influenced by someone else in this house. Some people are using you, and you don’t even realise it. This entire group seems to revolve around Love Gill. She portrays herself as so innocent that everyone feels compelled to come to her rescue. Scout, you are the only one who hasn’t seen through her game; everyone else has figured it out and distanced themselves from her. The audience can clearly see what’s going on, Love. Why should Scout be held responsible for your actions? You have a habit of playing the victim card whenever you get into a fight.”

The host also brought up Love and Scout’s reaction to comedian Gaurav Gupta’s roast during his appearance on the show last week. Both contestants had objected to his jokes, with Scout using abusive language and Love saying that the comedian needed therapy. Salman reminded them that Gaurav had been invited as a guest and said that they could have responded to his jokes without getting into an argument. He also questioned Love for her remark about the comedian. He said, “Last week, we had a guest performer on the show, Gaurav Gupta, who came in to do a roast. Personally, I’m not a fan of this format, but I understand that it appeals to your generation. However, the way you and Love behaved was completely inappropriate. If something he said made you uncomfortable, you could have expressed your disagreement respectfully. And Love, how could you make a remark such as that and say he needs therapy? That was completely uncalled for.”

“Did he say anything that hadn’t actually happened on the show? Why did you put yourself in that situation in the first place? And if you did, you can’t turn around and take offence when someone brings it up. He was our guest, and we invited him. Sometimes, these things happen. I would advise you not to defend yourself any further because you’ll only make things worse. Both of you behaved quite nastily, and your constant denial is only backfiring on you,” he added.

ScoutOP was also questioned over his physical fight with Yung DSA during a task. The two contestants, who had earlier shared a close friendship, got into an altercation, following which Yung demanded Scout’s eviction or strict punishment. Salman appreciated Yung for the way he handled the situation before questioning Scout about his aggressive behaviour. He also asked whether Scout behaved in the same manner outside the Bigg Boss house. Questioning his actions, Salman said, “Scout, is this how you behave outside the house as well? Physical aggression is not tolerated in Bigg Boss, yet even after apologising to him, you showed no remorse. What exactly are you so arrogant about? Did you want Yung to hit you back? You constantly hurl abuses inside the house without any regard for the fact that everything is being recorded. You keep threatening other contestants, and then you claim that people look up to you and get inspired by you. If that’s the kind of behaviour people are inspired by, then I wish them all the best. And remember, people who are truly inspirational don’t need to keep announcing it.”

When Scout tried to defend himself, Salman asked him to remain quiet and listen to what he had to say. He further warned the contestant that continuing to argue would only make matters worse. He said, “Scout better hai bhai ki silence reh tu aaj, mereko isi tone main chalne dena bhai. I am taking it in your favor only. The more you speak, the deeper you’ll dig yourself into trouble. So, just listen today. I’m not here to teach you; those days are long gone. And I will continue to address you in this very tone.”

Salman also questioned Scout’s friendship with Love and brought up an earlier incident in which Mahhi had called Love a homebreaker. He asked Scout why he had not supported Love during that argument despite their close bond. Calling him the “worst friend” on the show, Salman said, “Let me reiterate, we only show the audience what you yourselves do inside the house. If this is your true personality, then remember, people are watching. You apologised only after Love had to explain things to you. I don’t know where things stand between the two of you now, but Scout, you have proven to be the worst friend in this show. Your entire game seems to revolve around Love Gill. When Mahhi called her a homebreaker, why didn’t you stand up for Love then? Why was your support missing at that moment?”

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and is hosted by Salman Khan. The show is available on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors at 10:30 pm. (ANI)