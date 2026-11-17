Guns N' Roses returned to Bengaluru after 14 years for a massive concert at NICE Grounds. The band thanked fans for an enthusiastic response, describing the event as a marvellous reunion while sharing highlights of the memorable evening.

Guns N' Roses Thank Bengaluru Fans For Marvellous Concert Reunion

Rock band Guns N’ Roses has expressed gratitude to its fans in Bengaluru following its concert in the city on November 14, describing the experience as a “marvellous reunion” in a “city like no other”. The performance marked the band's return to Bengaluru after 14 years and kicked off a new leg of its tour. In a post on X, the band thanked the audience for their enthusiastic response, writing, “We kicked off this leg in a city like no other, Bengaluru! It was a marvelous reunion. Thank you to everyone who came out.”

The band also shared a 60-second video montage featuring highlights from the concert, offering fans a glimpse of the memorable evening. The footage captured frontman Axl Rose performing on stage, guitarist Slash entertaining the crowd, backstage moments and an enthusiastic gathering of Indian fans. The video also showed the band members waving together on stage as they celebrated the audience's response. Held at NICE Grounds on November 14, the concert featured a 27-song setlist performed by Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. The band treated fans to several of its popular tracks, including ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, ‘November Rain’, ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ and ‘Paradise City’. The concert marked a significant return for the legendary rock band, which last performed in Bengaluru 14 years ago.